CALEDONIA — Coach Carl Fruechte’s voice was amplified as he shouted instructions on Tuesday, and the sound of feet running on a new basketball court at Caledonia High School was something that can only be heard during special days of the football season.
When the Warriors take practice inside — as they did this week and do at this point every season — it’s for a reason.
“It’s time for U.S. Bank,” senior linebacker Ryan Wagner said with a smile.
Top-ranked Caledonia (11-0) has advanced to the semifinal round of the Class AA playoffs for the 12th time since 2005. Whether the upcoming game is at U.S. Bank Stadium, TCF Bank Stadium or the old Metrodome — Caledonia has won at least one championship at every venue — it signifies practice moving indoors.
It means practicing in shorts, pads and helmets while getting ready to play Paynesville (9-2) at 2 p.m. Thursday and try to win the chance to play for a ninth state championship since 2007 and fourth in a row.
“When you go into those big arenas, the air pressure is really designed for the fan and them to enjoy the experience,” Fruechte explained. “It’s really not for the athletes at all, so the heat and humidity gets pushed down on the field, and it’s quite humid.
“We are used to the humidity outside, which isn’t as high as it is inside, so it’s an attempt to get our kids ready for hot and humid (conditions).”
The Warriors have showed over the years that they can succeed regardless of conditions and are trying to win their 53rd straight game on Thursday, so expect them to be prepared for whatever comes their way while playing the Bulldogs in the semifinal round for the second straight year.
Wagner had one of Caledonia’s three sacks in last year’s 49-16 win over Paynesville, and he has made a season out of big plays this fall. He has recorded six sacks and recovered a couple of fumbles for a defense that is allowing 133.4 total yards and 4.9 points per game.
“He’s extremely smart and really studies tape well and really breaks it down when he and I sit down and watch it together,” Fruechte said. “He has good feet, good hands and really understands leverage.”
Wagner’s wrestling background likely helps with the leverage aspect, but the work ethic is something that has been built throughout his involvement with the program.
Wagner, a 6-foot-1, 180-pounder, has gone from a kid who watched the high school team win championship after championship — “they were our heroes” — to a player who recognizes what it takes to stay on top after getting there.
“You have to work hard and have to want to work hard to be in games like this,” Wagner said. “We are here to work hard because we take nothing for granted.”
Wagner said the build of Caledonia’s defense is similar this season to those in the past. The Warriors always seem to take their defense to another level once the postseason begins and the fact that they allowed 71 total yards on 38 plays in last week’s 41-0 quarterfinal win over New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva is evidence that it is happening again.
“Our goal is to always be the fastest team on the field,” Wagner said. “Our speed really helps us on defense. That’s our biggest (asset), but we’re also tough and a bunch of hard hitters looking to make big plays.”
Senior Jack Beardmore has contributed to the defensive performance and responded as a running back with 647 rushing yards and six touchdowns. He has also carved out his role as a playmaker by averaging more than 17 yards per punt return and has taken two of them back for touchdowns.
“He has trusted us on a lot of things that have made him better,” Fruechte said of Beardmore, also one of the Coulee Region’s top sprinters in the spring. “He didn’t always want to get his nose in there, but once we showed him that if he gets his nose in there he can break out (and use his speed), he’s really taken to it.”
Beardmore, a 6-1, 175-pounder, has given the Warriors a great 1-2 punch with Nick McCabe out of the backfield and made the most of the experience he gained as a young player on a team that has been so successful. The couple of carries here and there he received during past title runs showed him what to expect when the workload shifted.
The Warriors are averaging 155.6 rushing yards per game, but that number jumps to 211 when looking at the last five games.
“The offensive line is doing a real good job lately,” Beardmore said. “They have all their stuff together and are giving me and Nick chances to run. (Quarterback) Noah (King) has also been doing a great job with the passing game, and that makes the running game better.”