High school football: Caledonia goes rural for practice

Randy King mowed lines every 10 yards to help receivers practice running routes, and the space allowed for 41 players to practice safely during the first day coaches could lead practices in Minnesota.

Fruechte's career record of 169-31 is good for a winning percentage of .845, which is third all-time and the best among active coaches in Minnesota. He's also probably a little out of his comfort zone as a coach ruled by routine even if it isn't too obvious.

The important thing, he said, is the chance to guide the kids through what has become a rough time for athletics and anything social during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fruechte missed out on the chance to coach track and field in the spring when the season was canceled. You might think that just gave him a chance to tackle football a little sooner, but he said that wasn't the case.

"I feel like I became much more of a counselor if you want me to be honest," Fruechte said. "We had a lot of kids who were really shook, and I think that's why we are excited to have them back here in sports again, whether it's football or basketball or anything else.

"During something like this, you feel bad for all of the kids who lost out on something and the memories they could have had."