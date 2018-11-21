High school football: Caledonia QB Noah King breaks out of brother’s shadow
CALEDONIA — Noah King knew what he was in for, but he didn’t think about it much.
The Caledonia High School junior has never been one to shy away from a challenge, and he saw himself taking over as the starting quarterback for a team that had just won its third straight state championship as a challenge.
Others — mostly from those outside the program — saw it differently.
Noah King wasn’t facing one big challenge as he prepared for his new starting role, he was facing two. Whether he liked it or not, some were going to question his ability to follow in the footsteps of the best quarterback to ever play at the school.
It comes with the territory.
Everyone sees the quarterback and everyone knows who the quarterback is. Every move is scrutinized and analyzed, praised and questioned.
Owen King passed for 8,621 yards and 139 touchdowns — he was intercepted 12 times — during a career capped by three unbeaten seasons as the Warriors’ starting quarterback before graduating and heading to NCAA Division I South Dakota State University to play basketball.
Not much that he did could be scrutinized or questioned because he was that good.
Owen is also Noah’s older brother, making the current Caledonia quarterback keenly aware of how the previous one carved out his success and helped his team win 41 consecutive games.
Noah’s path was going to be a new one, but it will always be attached to the previous one.
“We’re different players,” Noah said after the Warriors beat Paynesville 40-6 in an MSHSL Class AA state semifinal at U.S. Bank Stadium last week. “He’s obviously an outstanding quarterback.
“I guess the only thing I really try to live up to is just winning every game like him.
“That’s our goal. To win every game.”
Caledonia (12-0) is living up to that goal with Noah running the offense and catapulting himself toward his own ceiling while writing his chapter of the family story.
The final words of Noah’s first chapter as Caledonia’s starting quarterback will be written on Friday. That’s when the top-ranked Warriors play Barnesville (10-2) in a 1 p.m. kickoff at U.S. Bank Stadium.
The Trojans will have to start their defensive plan with a way they think they can limit Noah’s impact on the game because he has been at his best during the last five games. That’s because he has 1,103 passing yards, eight touchdown passes, 198 rushing yards and nine touchdown runs in those games.
“We strive to never compare,” Caledonia coach Carl Fruechte said, referring to both players and teams of the past and present. “They are different kids. He just goes out there to be Noah, and he’s doing a great job.”
Noah completed 10 of 21 passes in the semifinal win over Paynesville, but all 10 completions came on his final 15 attempts. The interception was early and fell into the hands of a defender in stride when Eli King — Noah’s younger brother — slipped after the ball was thrown.
“I think he is making better decisions in certain situations,” said Brad King, Owen, Noah and Eli’s dad and an assistant coach for the football team. “The interceptions at the beginning of the season, some were coming in double coverage, and he was trying to squeeze it in there.
“Even the one he threw (against Paynesville) was in single coverage and would have been a good throw, but Eli slipped.”
That statement was followed by a chuckle.
“We had some heckling at home over that one,” Brad added.
The bottom line is that Noah is putting his mark on the program, and it’s been a thing of beauty for the last month.
His passing accuracy has improved by the game, and he has been a very good option to counter the success of running backs Nick McCabe and Jack Beardmore with is ability to run.
Paynesville was ready for Noah to run but that didn’t help its defense a bit. His 14 carries gained 70 yards and finished with him in the end zone three times.
The Bulldogs, who were decimated by Owen when he threw four touchdown passes in a 55-20 semifinal win over them two years ago, couldn’t handle Noah’s ability to run this year.
“We were expecting it,” Paynesville safety Zach Schroeder said. “He ran hard. When we had to come up and make tackles, he was always running hard.”
That is one advantage Noah will give himself if someone insists on comparing the two.
“I would say (Owen) was more fundamentally sound, and if you watch him play, his footwork is probably better,” Noah said. “I like to run the ball a little more than him, I’m probably riskier than he was, which might be a bad thing sometimes.
“I think he was … what you want out of a quarterback, perfect at almost everything (like) footwork and reads and threw a really good ball. I think those are things I can still work on.”
Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at Todd.Sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX