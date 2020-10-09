High school football: Caledonia ready for more challenges

Junior defensive end Logan Banse, a 6-4, 215-pounder, doesn’t have offers from any Division I programs yet, but Big Ten teams are reportedly paying attention to his progress.

That gives the Warriors a very nice place to start and three big pieces — King plays in the secondary — toward another potentially dominant defense.

While turnover happens every season, the Warriors have been consistently good on defense. They allowed 86 points over 13 games — they were 14-0 with a forfeit win over Winona Cotter — for an average of 6.6 per game last season. They allowed 60 points in 13 games (4.6 per game) in 2018.

But 2020 is a new season in more ways than one for every team.

“I like the commitment and focus I’ve seen despite everything being so different,” Fruechte said. “We have our routines and traditions, and some of those are being broken with new rules of things we can’t do.

“But I think they are adapting very well.”

The first test for the Warriors comes against a team that used to be a good rival before Minnesota opted for districts instead of conferences.