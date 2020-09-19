High school football: Caledonia returns to Friday nights and its lights

When the action moved toward one end of the field, kids ran and played catch at the other, giving it another element of Friday night football.

Assistant coach Brent Schroeder tried to give Jacob Staggemeyer a touchdown after catching a pass from Eli King during the first possession, but assistant coach Brad King said the play ended before the goal-line. Players from the white team asked for clarification after losing the touchdown.

"I was overruled by the side judge," Schroeder said with a smile.

King didn't get overruled in making a touchdown call on Logan Banse's diving catch in the end zone later in the scrimmage as the black jerseys took the lead on a two-point conversion.

The play was questioned by some but celebrated by all.

"We haven't been able to do something like this yet," Eli King said during a break from the festivities. "The lights, the fans and the energy are great.

"I think being out here in a game-like situation is really nice for us to be able to help the younger players in something that's not like a normal practice, too. We like doing that."