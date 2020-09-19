High school football: Caledonia returns to Friday nights and its lights

EITZEN, Minn. — As Caledonia High School football coach Carl Fruechte walked from the middle of the field toward the sideline, the goal was to stoke some supportive fire from his team.
"It's fourth-and-5!" he yelled before clapping his hands and staring at the players standing before him. "Come on!"
Behind him, an offense and a defense awaited the next play call.
The Warriors weren't preparing for a game — though that could soon change — on Friday because the MSHSL has moved the football season to spring. And while teams are allowed to practice, Fruechte wanted to kick things up a notch.
That's what brought the prominent program to nearby Eitzen, Minnesota, for a scrimmage under lights with fans in attendance. It would be hard to argue it wasn't a success.
There was nothing official about it. Fruechte and assistant coaches handled the officiating as both starters and reserves rotated a couple of offensive and defensive possessions.
Players wore helmets but no pads after Fruechte received direction on the latter from the state association. Players were ruled down by touch with no tackling allowed.
"We can't have pads, and that's a change from what I'd planned," Fruechte announced to the gathered crowd before a little drilling and special teams work set up the scrimmage. "But we're still here to have a little fun, and we thank you all for coming."
Although a serious edge to the work involved was present from start to finish, so was the simple act of enjoying the game in a more exciting setting.
While players in white jerseys shared the same sideline with teammates/opponents in black jerseys, they cheered big plays together.
But things were pretty subdued until freshman wide receiver Josh Beardmore, wearing black, caught a long pass down the right sideline between a couple of defenders right in front a bunch of white jerseys watching the action.
He was quickly mobbed by just about everyone from the sideline and absorbing hand slaps to his back, shoulders and helmet for making the big play. Even senior Skye Welch, who maintained a competitive edge by keeping players from the opposing team from mingling with his teammates on the sideline earlier, relented to the combined celebration.
"That's when they kind of said, 'OK, let's have some fun and get after it,'" said Fruechte, who set up similar events in Brownsville and Caledonia the next two Fridays. "They played hard, they played smart, and that's a play that kind of got them going."
The coach set up the event for the experience, the camaraderie that could be gained and a way to give the community a taste of football. As cars and trucks filled the parking spaces and street curbs near the field, spectators carried lawn chairs to desired spots or sat in available spots on bleachers.
When the action moved toward one end of the field, kids ran and played catch at the other, giving it another element of Friday night football.
Assistant coach Brent Schroeder tried to give Jacob Staggemeyer a touchdown after catching a pass from Eli King during the first possession, but assistant coach Brad King said the play ended before the goal-line. Players from the white team asked for clarification after losing the touchdown.
"I was overruled by the side judge," Schroeder said with a smile.
King didn't get overruled in making a touchdown call on Logan Banse's diving catch in the end zone later in the scrimmage as the black jerseys took the lead on a two-point conversion.
The play was questioned by some but celebrated by all.
"We haven't been able to do something like this yet," Eli King said during a break from the festivities. "The lights, the fans and the energy are great.
"I think being out here in a game-like situation is really nice for us to be able to help the younger players in something that's not like a normal practice, too. We like doing that."
What comes next for the Warriors and the rest of Minnesota's football program is determined Monday. The MSHSL has scheduled a special meeting to make a final decision on when the season will be played.
It moved football and volleyball to a spring schedule the first week of August. A meeting last week to discuss a possible change set up Monday's special meeting.
"I think it's 50-50," said Fruechte, whose team has won 68 straight games and five Class AA championships in a row. "I'd like to think we will get a yes because of what the Big Ten did, but you never know."
Tribune sports editor Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX
