CALEDONIA — The season couldn't have started in a much better manner for the Caledonia High School football team.
Sure, the Warriors could have shut out Red Wing, but a tipped pass fell into the hands of a receiver in the fourth quarter. Aside from that, Friday night's season opener was all Warriors.
Noah King threw three touchdown passes and rushed for a touchdown as Caledonia won its 55th consecutive game by beating Red Wing 55-7.
"I thought we played fast, and I thought we were extremely aggressive," Caledonia coach Carl Fruechte said. "We still need to use better technique like use our hands better and run better, but it was a good first game."
Noah King completed two touchdown passes to Eli King in the first quarter, and Eli added a 52-yard punt return for a touchdown in the second quarter as Caledonia (1-0) built a 49-0 lead by halftime.
The Warriors reached the end zone on their first six possessions in overwhelming a team that plays an AAAA schedule, which is two levels higher than Caledonia.
"It wasn't that different for us because we play really good (AA) schools all season anyway," Noah King said. "We were just ready for the game."
The Warriors scored their first touchdown on their third snap of the game. After an incomplete pass and 1-yard gain for Jack Strub, Noah found Eli facing single coverage on a post route and turned it into a 19-yard touchdown.
He his his brother across the middle on the next series, and that was turned into a 40-yard touchdown after Eli caught it at the 25.
"It's always good to get off to that kind of start," Noah said. "We got things clicking right away. We had our game plan, stuck to what it was and made the plays we needed to make."
Noah King completed 6 of 11 passes for 185 yards and three touchdowns without a turnover. He hit Cole Kronebusch, who simply ran by the defense, for a 42-yard touchdown play to close out the first quarter.
Noah King also rushed four times for 20 yards and reached the end zone from 6 yards out in the second quarter.
Red Wing ended up with 120 total yards on 48 plays.