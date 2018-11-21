CALEDONIA, Minn. — Something was off about the Caledonia High School football team early in the season.
The Warriors were winning their games, and handily, as they’ve become wont to do during their 12-year run of dominance in MSHSL Class AA. But Caledonia wasn’t playing like its coaches, players and spectators have come to expect.
The issues started along the offensive line, where a group of inexperienced players were taking over after a pack of veterans had graduated and left spots open. Two close contests, by Caledonia’s standards, against Chatfield and Dover-Eyota opened eyes to the fact something needed to change.
Since those early-October games, the Warriors (12-0) have been rolling opponents again and looking the like Caledonia teams of old. They enter Friday’s state championship game against Barnesville as a team riding a 53-game win streak and have averaged 36.3 points per game over their last six contests.
What changed?
Well, if you ask them, the offensive line decided to get physical.
“Physicality, to be honest with you,” Caledonia coach Carl Fruechte said of the biggest improvement the group has made.
“We just needed to get off the ball and be Caledonia physical. We weren’t right away and a lot of that was confidence. When a young man has confidence, then he’s willing to hit and tackle and be more physical. That came throughout the season.”
It’s difficult any time a lineman gets his first varsity snaps. The higher level of competition can be tough to adjust to right away. Add to that the sky-high expectations that come along with putting on a Warriors uniform in recent years, and the task only becomes more arduous.
But Fruechte, who coaches the group, said the more the Caledonia starters — Brady Rosendal and Ethan Jacobson at tackle; Aidan Augedahl and Isaiah Forrester at guard; and Arick Bauer at center — played together, the more they grew.
It was Bauer who became a leader of the position, Fruechte said, and the senior said Monday that the group wasn’t yet together as one early in the season.
“I think the communication was the biggest part,” Bauer said after a film study session. “We weren’t really a unit right away. We moved some guys around, and we’ve definitely been more physical and coming off the line better lately.”
Centers are often thrust into leadership roles on the field. They’re typically charged with making line calls — establishing what kind of front the defense is in and determining blocking and protection assignments — as well as identifying linebackers.
But Bauer, who was also dealing with assuming a new role as a starter, took the reins of the O-line in practice as well.
“Arick Bauer did a nice job just kind of saying, ‘Guys, it’s not that complicated. Here’s the front, here’s how we’re going to attack it,’” Fruechte said. “I’m really proud of him for stepping up and saying something.”
The Warriors don’t have the biggest line — they rarely do — but they’re able to make up for it with agility and strength. Since they made their midseason turn, the Caledonia linemen have been able to keep junior quarterback Noah King (1,825 yards and 17 touchdowns) upright, and open up holes for senior running backs Nick McCabe (1,384 yards, 18 TDs) and Jack Beardmore (832 yards, 8 TDs).
“They’re really firing off the ball, and they’re helping the younger guys figure out the blocking schemes. They’re getting a lot more aggressive,” McCabe said of his line. “We’re playing a lot more as a team.”
Winning Friday, securing a fourth consecutive state championship, would be an historical feat. Doing so means the offensive line will have to handle a Burnsville front that has been a headache for opponents.
“We have to get a push on them. Their tackles are pretty physical, and they know what they’re doing,” Bauer said. “We have to get off the ball and get a push, give holes and Nick will hit them.”