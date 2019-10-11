CALEDONIA, Minn. — The Caledonia High School football team is used to a set of brothers finding the end zone and enjoying the spotlight, just not this set.
Midway through the first quarter, senior defensive lineman Elias Dvorak chased down Pine Island quarterback Carter O’Reily and forced a fumble near midfield. Enter Ezra Dvorak, who picked up the ball with only grass in front of him and returned it for a touchdown for the game’s first points.
“We do scoop-and-score every day in practice, and that’s just something we have in our minds,” Ezra said. “So when I saw that ball, I just to my practice to the field and scored.”
“We often talk about our defensive line as athletes,” Caledonia coach Carl Fruechte added. “They’re not plow horses; they’re race horses. And you got to see Ezra pull away from people.”
The defensive touchdown was the first of two for the Warriors, who forced five turnovers and shut out the Panthers 34-0 on Friday night in Caledonia to extend their winning streak to 61 games.
Pine Island was able to move the ball on the Warriors and totaled 216 yards of offense, but Caledonia’s defense made timely stops and plays, including its second defensive touchdown, which came via Noah King at a critical moment late in the first half.
After a King touchdown pass to Donnie Lakey extended the Warriors’ lead to 14-0 with 6:03 left in the second quarter, Pine Island took over on the 25. The Panthers — aided by a fake punt and a few Caledonia penalties, including a running into the punter — marched down the field and had the ball on the Warriors’ 15-yard line with 20 seconds left in the half.
On third-and-10, Pine Island’s Dylan Holzer dropped back to pass and targeted Mason Pike over the middle of the field. But King stepped in front of the route and took it 93 yards for a score that put Caledonia (7-0, 5-0) up 21-0 at half.
“It’s huge,” Fruechte said King’s play. “They score, it’s a whole different ball game. It’s really a 14-point swing is what it is.”
You have free articles remaining.
“Both drives that we scored on defense, they had a couple plays,” King added. “A couple big plays on the first one, and then they’re down in the red zone on the second one. Both times, our defense responded well, and not only turned them over, but scored.”
The Warriors needed that performance from their defense on a night when their offense turned the ball over three times, including a King interception in the end zone.
“We’ve got to limit those,” King said.
Both King, who normally does most of his damage on the offensive side of the ball, and Fruechte would have liked to have seen more out of their offense. But Caledonia still totaled 282 yards of offense. King was 14-for-25 passing for 113 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 90 yards and another score on 11 carries.
Jack Strub rushed for 84 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries for the Warriors, and Lakey had eight catches for 72 yards and a touchdown.
Fruechte said his team needs to clean up some “brain farts” ahead of its regular-season finale at Triton on Wednesday.
But if Caledonia’s defense plays as it did against Pine Island, the nation’s longest winning streak has a solid chance to carry on.
“It’s the old adage, that (defense) wins you championships, and that is true,” Fruechte said. “I don’t care what anybody tells you on ESPN, defense wins.”