High school football: Caledonia win streak jumps to 70

CALEDONIA, Minn. — If it wasn’t Casey Schultz, it was Logan Banse.

If it wasn’t one of them, there was always another Caledonia High School teammate pushing head at full steam.

Schultz, Banse and their friends on the defensive line and at linebacker made life miserable for Dover-Eyota on Saturday afternoon. They lived in the Eagles’ backfield and punished anyone they saw holding a football.

The goal of advancing the ball quickly morphed into keeping possession of it and trying desperately to get back to the line of scrimmage, but the Warriors chose not to cooperate on their way to a 66-7 victory over the visiting Eagles.

Caledonia (2-0) extended its nation-best current winning streak to 70 games and held the Eagles to 9 total yards in the first half while taking a 59-0 lead to halftime.

The pressure was so intense that Banse nearly got his hands on a pitch to the running back during the second quarter. Instead, he dumped him for a big loss.