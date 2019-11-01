KASSON, Minn. — The Caledonia High School football team punched its ticket to the MSHSL AA state tournament for the sixth time in a row with a 27-7 win over Chatfield on Friday night.
The Warriors (11-0), who will meet Pipestone (7-3) in a quarterfinal game Friday in Rochester, scored in every quarter but the third. Caledonia beat the Arrows for state championships in 2016 and 2018 by a combined score of 97-6.
Noah King got things started against the Gophers (8-3) with a 35-yard touchdown pass to Eli King in the first quarter. Ezra Dvorak extended the lead in the second quarter with a punt recovery, which was later followed by an 18-yard pass from Noah King to Eli King to widen the gap. The Kings connected again in the fourth quarter, this time on a 29-yard pass, to finalize the scoring.
Noah King completed 16 of 28 passes for 171 yards with three TDs and no interceptions. Noah King also had 117 rushing yards on 16 carries to lead Caledonia in its 65th consecutive victory.
9-Man
Grand Meadow 35, Houston 0
AUSTIN, Minn. — The Hurricanes (7-4) were unable to score as they fell to Grand Meadow for the second time this season.
Grand Meadow jumped out to an early lead by scoring 21 points in the first quarter.
Houston finished with a total of 239 offensive yards compared to Grand Meadow’s 312. Wyatt Walters led Houston with 123 rushing yards on 23 carries, and Mikkel Shuttie completed 7 of 20 passes for 84 yards.
WIAA PLAYOFFS
Division 5
Prairie du Chien 28, Arcadia 14
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — Dylan Coleman put Prairie du Chien on the board with a 43-yard pass to Mason Kramer in the second quarter.
The Blackhawks (10-1) held Arcadia scoreless until the second half. Coleman and Kramer connected on an 8-yard pass in the third quarter, and Bradyn Saint extended the lead in the fourth with an 11-yard run. Traeton Saint finished the scoring with five minutes left in the game by scoring from 12 yards out.
Prairie du Chien, which plays at G-E-T (10-1) in a quarterfinal game Friday, recorded 219 offensive yards, thanks to a strong 156-passing yard performance from Coleman.
Nolan Niemierowicz led Arcadia with 106 rushing yards on 24 carries while Chase Patzner completed six passes for 34 yards.
Division 7
Turtle Lake 44, Blair-Taylor 6
BLAIR — The Wildcats’ season came to a close with an 8-3 record after a loss against Turtle Lake at home.
Matthew Brandenburg led the team in rushing with 34 yards on 12 carries. Cain Fremstad completed 9 of 28 passes for 123 yards and a touchdown, but those performances didn't do much to hurt Turtle Lake, which next plays at top-seeded and second-ranked Bangor (11-0).