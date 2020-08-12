High school football: Caledonia's Casey Schultz commits to North Dakota

Casey Schultz saw double-team after double-team last year as a junior on the Caledonia High School football team, but the 6-foot-4, 230-pound defensive end still created havoc in opposing backfields.
That’s one reason Warriors coach Carl Fruechte is excited to see what Schultz can accomplish at the University of North Dakota.
“To me, it’s going to be pretty neat to see him in college,” Fruechte said. “He’s going to be given a lot of one-on-one opportunities.
“... His best days of football are ahead of him. I think he’s going to be a dynamic college football player.”
Schultz committed to the Fighting Hawks on Wednesday afternoon, and Fruechte believes it’s a good fit for both parties.
“He’s just relentless, and he’s extremely fast and quick,” Fruechte said. “Obviously, everybody likes that type of athlete, but it really fits into their scheme.”
Schultz, who has also played a little at linebacker, totaled 46 tackles, including two sacks, and returned a fumble for a touchdown last season as Caledonia won its fifth straight MSHSL state title. Fruechte said Schultz has been a leader for the Warriors this offseason as they navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Kids can go either one or two ways, right? And Casey went the good way where, ‘OK, what am I going to do to occupy my time? I’m going to hit the weight room, I’m going to eat better, I’m going to do what I’ve got to do to make myself a better athlete,” Fruechte said. “He’s done that.”
Schultz’s athleticism, which he has also showcased as a member of Caledonia’s basketball team, helps set him apart and should serve him well at North Dakota.
The Fighting Hawks are coming off a 7-5 season in which they qualified for the FCS playoffs but won’t be taking the field this fall. The Missouri Valley Conference announced Friday that it won’t conduct a fall season but hopes its teams will be able to play an eight-game schedule in the spring.
The Warriors also have to wait to play until the spring after the MSHSL announced football and volleyball will be played March 15-May 15 as part of a "four season" plan, but Fruechte is looking forward to Schultz’s senior season.
“He’s just been a great leader, and we expect a lot out of him,” Fruechte said. “But the great thing is he does, too.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!