High school football: Caledonia's Casey Schultz commits to North Dakota

Casey Schultz saw double-team after double-team last year as a junior on the Caledonia High School football team, but the 6-foot-4, 230-pound defensive end still created havoc in opposing backfields.

That’s one reason Warriors coach Carl Fruechte is excited to see what Schultz can accomplish at the University of North Dakota.

“To me, it’s going to be pretty neat to see him in college,” Fruechte said. “He’s going to be given a lot of one-on-one opportunities.

“... His best days of football are ahead of him. I think he’s going to be a dynamic college football player.”

Schultz committed to the Fighting Hawks on Wednesday afternoon, and Fruechte believes it’s a good fit for both parties.

“He’s just relentless, and he’s extremely fast and quick,” Fruechte said. “Obviously, everybody likes that type of athlete, but it really fits into their scheme.”

Schultz, who has also played a little at linebacker, totaled 46 tackles, including two sacks, and returned a fumble for a touchdown last season as Caledonia won its fifth straight MSHSL state title. Fruechte said Schultz has been a leader for the Warriors this offseason as they navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.