In what becoming a regular occurrence, the Holmen High School football team has turned to a new starting quarterback during the season.
Junior Cameron Weber suffered a dislocated hip during Thursday’s 19-7 nonconference loss to Menomonie at Empire Stadium and will not play again this fall.
The Vikings (0-2) turned to junior Austin Dechant after Weber was injured on a hit during the second quarter and will move forward with him as they prepare to open the season against Central (2-0) at UW-La Crosse on Thursday.
“I was about 4 feet away, and it was just a weird play where he planted and got hit at the same time,” Holmen coach Travis Kowalski said of the play. “I didn’t know if it was an ACL or if something was broken, and it turned out to be a dislocated hip.”
Holmen lost Connor Duncan to a dislocated elbow during the second game of the season two years ago and anticipated starter Hunter McHugh to an ACL injury during a scrimmage the year before.
Weber is home and resting until he can start a rehabilitation process that will last 10 to 12 weeks, according to Kowalski. That could interfere with the start of Holmen’s basketball season, and Weber has been a varsity player on that team the last two seasons.
The Vikings will ask Dechant to manage the action on the field just like he did while playing in the junior varsity game against Chippewa Falls in Week 1. Dechant also gained valuable experience against a very good Menomonie team for more than two quarters on Thursday.
Holmen moved the ball effectively — it ran 70 plays — against the Mustangs, but penalties hampered drives. The Vikings rushed for 305 yards, but they had 10 penalties that moved the ball back 90.
Dechant didn’t gain any yards in three rushing attempts and he completed 3 of 10 passes for 37 yards.
UP NEXT THURSDAY: Holmen (0-2) vs. Central (2-0) at UW-La Crosse, 7 p.m.
Stevens Point Pacelli vs. La Crosse Aquinas
The Aquinas dance team takes the field during halftime Saturday at UW-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Stevens Point Pacelli vs. La Crosse Aquinas
Aquinas’ Aiden Lee (1) celebrates a touchdown with teammate Evan Kujak during Saturday’s game against Stevens Point Pacelli at UW-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Stevens Point Pacelli vs. La Crosse Aquinas
Aquinas High School's Aiden Lee runs with the ball during Saturday’s game against Stevens Point Pacelli at UW-La Crosse. Aquinas won 44-14.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Stevens Point Pacelli vs. La Crosse Aquinas
Aquinas’ Brandon Merfeld is tackled by several Stevens Pint Pacelli defenders during Saturday’s game at UW-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Stevens Point Pacelli vs. La Crosse Aquinas
Aquinas head coach Tom Lee
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Stevens Point Pacelli vs. La Crosse Aquinas
Aquinas’ Bryce Lee cools off with some water Saturday at UW-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Stevens Point Pacelli vs. La Crosse Aquinas
Stevens Point Pacelli’s Brycen Cashin is taken down by Aquinas’ Lane Meddaugh, left, and Taylor Servais during Saturday’s game at UW-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Stevens Point Pacelli vs. La Crosse Aquinas
Aiden Lee runs with the ball for Aquinas during Saturday’s game against Stevens Point Pacelli at UW-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Stevens Point Pacelli vs. La Crosse Aquinas
Aquinas’ Joseph Savoldelli breaks up a pass intended for Stevens Point Pacelli’s Zach Zimmerman during Saturday’s game at UW-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau vs. West Salem
G-E-T's coach John Steffenhagen.
Erik Daily
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau vs. West Salem
West Salem High School's Brendan Holt gets by Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau's Cole Ziegler on a run in the third quarter. The Panthers beat G-E-T 14-6.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau vs. West Salem
G-E-T's Garrett Eddy.
Erik Daily
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau vs. West Salem
West Salem's Brendan Holt.
Erik Daily
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau vs. West Salem
West Salem High School's Joe Wopat jumps over the pile on a run in the third quarter.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau vs. West Salem
G-E-T's Garrett Eddy runs in the third quarter.
Erik Daily
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau vs. West Salem
West Salem's Joe Wopat drops back to pass in the third quarter.
Erik Daily
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau vs. West Salem
G-E-T's Dylan Johnson, 28, and Payton Wood tackle West Salem's Joe Wopat on a run in the second quarter.
Erik Daily
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau vs. West Salem
West Salem's Trenton Foreman finds a hole on a kick off return in the third quarter.
Erik Daily
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau vs. West Salem
G-E-T's Markus Helmers catches a pass in front of West Salem's Caleb Young in the second quarter.
Erik Daily
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau vs. West Salem
West Salem's Brendan Holt gets by G-E-T's Garrett Eddy on a run in the third quarter.
Erik Daily
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau vs. West Salem
G-E-T's Garrett Eddy runs by West Salem's Brandon Lun on a 80-yard third-quarter touchdown run.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Central vs. Eau Claire Memorial
Central's Jamar Davis runs for the end zone on a 55-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter Thursday night.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Central vs. Eau Claire Memorial
Central's Peter Fleming runs for a touchdown in the second quarter.
Erik Daily
La Crosse Central vs. Eau Claire Memorial
Central High School's Johnny Davis gets past an Eau Claire Memorial defender on a 26-yard touchdown run in the second quarter of Thursday night's 44-12 nonconference victory over Eau Claire Memorial at UW-L.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Central vs. Eau Claire Memorial
Central's Peter Fleming runs for a 17-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Fleming finished with 14 carries for 76 yards.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
centralcolumn-cover-photo
Central High School's Johnny Davis powers his way past Eau Claire Memorial's Than Van Grunsvenon for a 26-yard TD run in the second quarter of Thursday night's 44-12 Red Raiders' win.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Central vs. Eau Claire Memorial
Central's Jamar Davis slips a tackle by Eau Claire Memorial's Andrew Roberts in the second quarter.
Erik Daily
La Crosse Central vs. Eau Claire Memorial
Central's Johnny Davis celebrates a touchdown run in the second quarter.
Erik Daily
centralcolumn-inside-photo
Central's Jordan Davis breaks away from Eau Claire Memorial's Carson Calchera after a reception in the second quarter of Thursday night's game. Jordan Davis finished with seven receptions for 110 yards and a TD.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Logan vs. Eau Claire North
Logan's Malik Brown makes a catch in front of Eau Claire North's Matthew Johnson in the first quarter.
Erik Daily
La Crosse Logan vs. Eau Claire North
Logan's Damond Butler breaks away from Eau Claire North's Anthony Pogodzinski on his way to a 46 yard touchdown in the first quarter.
Erik Daily
La Crosse Logan vs. Eau Claire North
Logan's Jeremiah Nagel makes a cut in front of Eau Claire North's Carter Duerkop on a run in the first quarter. Nagel scored two touchdowns in the Rangers' win.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Logan vs. Eau Claire North
Logan coach Casey Knoble calls for a time out in the first quarter.
Erik Daily
La Crosse Logan vs. Eau Claire North
Logan's quarterback Devin Moran rolls out on a pass play in the first quarter.
Erik Daily
La Crosse Logan vs. Eau Claire North
Logan's Damond Butler gets by Eau Claire North's Andrew Carey on his way to a 46-yard touchdown in the first quarter of a nonconference game Thursday. Logan won 49-0.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
filler-scoreboard-logan
Logan's Harper Jankowski tackles Eau Claire North's Ray Davis during Thursday night's nonconference game at Swanson Field. Logan won 49-0.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Onalaska vs. River Valley
Onalaska's Nathan Lubinsky breaks through the line as River Valley's Jack Kannenberg trys to make the tackle in the second quarter of Friday night's game at Onalaska.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Onalaska vs. River Valley
Onalaska High School's Alex Franzini trys to break through a tackle attempt by River Valley's Tyler Nachreiner (left), and Josh Maier in the first quarter. River Valley held on for a 23-20 win.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Onalaska vs. River Valley
Onalaska's Ray Heilman breaks away from River Valley's Will Jewell after a catch in the second quarter.
Erik Daily
Onalaska vs. River Valley
Onalaska's Ray Heilman breaks away from River Valley's Will Jewell after a catch in the second quarter on Friday. Heilman had 111 receiving yards and a touchdown in a 23-20 loss to the Blackhawks.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Onalaska vs. River Valley
Onalaska's Landon Peterson makes a catch in front of River Valley's Lucas Esser in the second quarter of Friday night's nonconference game.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Onalaska vs. River Valley
The Onalaska fans cheer as the first game of the season gets underway.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Bangor vs. Melrose-Mindoro
Melrose-Mindoro's Patrick Corcoran-Evans breaks a tackle attempt by Bangor's Jaden Nachtigal in the second quarter.
Erik Daily
Bangor vs. Melrose-Mindoro
Bangor's Trevor Jones tries to evade a tackle by Melrose-Mindoro's James Polenz in the second quarter.
Erik Daily
Bangor vs. Melrose-Mindoro
Melrose-Mindoro quarterback Tucker Sbraggia drops back for a pass in the first quarter,
Erik Daily
Bangor vs. Melrose-Mindoro
Bangor's Carter Horstman turns upfield on a run in the second quarter against Melrose-Mindoro.
Erik Daily
Bangor vs. Melrose-Mindoro
Bangor's Carter Horstman carries during last week's 14-6 win over Melrose-Mindoro. The Cardinals are second in the Small Division of the first Associated Press state rankings released Tuesday.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Bangor vs. Melrose-Mindoro
Bangor's Carter Horstman carries the ball against Melrose-Mindoro.
Erik Daily
Bangor vs. Melrose-Mindoro
An official wanders around during a rain delay at the Melrose-Mindoro Bangor football game Thursday night.
Eriik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Bangor vs. Melrose-Mindoro
Four-year-old Preston young plays in a puddle while waiting during a rain delay at the football game between Melrose-Mindoro and Bangor Thursday night.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune