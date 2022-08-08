High school football: Cashton aims to repeat success from '21

For the first time in recent memory, the Cashton High School football team will play with a target on its back in the 2022 season.

Ten wins and an appearance in the WIAA Division 7 state semifinal last season certainly earned that target and alerted the rest of the Scenic Bluffs Conference that the Eagles have completed their comeback from the cellar of the league.

Four years ago, Cashton scored only 54 points and lost all nine of its games, including a five-touchdown defeat at the hands of perennial SBC power Bangor. Fast forward to 2021, and the Eagles won their first playoff game since 1999 and also toppled Bangor 34-14 in the second round of the playoffs.

Coach Jered Hemmersbach said this fall presents a new challenge, even though the team returns several of its key cogs from last season’s campaign.

“We’re in a new era of expectations. Last year, we rolled on emotion and excitement, and each win created a fun atmosphere,” Hemmersbach said in a phone interview. “We’re still going to have that, but now, teams know that we’re going to show up and compete.”

Cashton graduated just eight seniors from last season, and it returns its starting quarterback, top four rushers and SBC Lineman of the Year Zack Mlsna, a senior and highly-coveted college recruit with a walk-on offer from the University of Wisconsin. The 45 players who attended last week’s first preseason practices represent one of the highest turnouts in Hemmersbach’s eight-year tenure at Cashton.

“It’s a little different than it was five or six years ago when we were trying to build the program and we didn’t have numbers and we were expecting to lose and expected to lose. Now, we know we can compete, and it brings a different culture, attitude and confidence within the kids,” Hemmersbach said.

The Eagles’ 1,890 rushing yards and 28 rushing touchdowns in league play both led the SBC in 2021, and the majority of the backfield returns for 2022. Senior Colin O’Neil was the conference’s top rusher a season ago, and juniors Ethan Klinker, Brady Hemmersbach and Brett Hemmersbach contributed 10, 7 and 6 touchdowns, respectively.

“Having all of those guys back with another year of experience; they’re bigger, they’re stronger and they’re faster. All of them went out for track last spring and did well there,” Hemmersbach said. “I’m excited to see those guys continue to develop.”

O’Neil will be the bell cow, but Hemmersbach said he will use a plug-and-play system with the entire group to keep his backs fresh and that a healthy competition has emerged for in-game touches.

Senior quarterback Jacob Huntzicker will skipper the offense after a successful first season as the full-time starter in 2021. While Hemmersbach “didn’t have to ask a lot” from Huntzicker in his junior year, as he attempted just over eight passes per game in Cashton’s run-heavy scheme, the quarterback’s continued progression has his coach eager for his final season.

“What I’ve seen this year is just him really commanding the team, and that started even this summer with some of the activities we did. I think his leadership is one of the better ones I’ve seen since I’ve been coaching,” Hemmersbach said.

Huntzicker will have peace of mind with Mlsna, a 6-foot-5, 280-pound tackle, protecting his blind side. Mlsna’s contributions to the Eagles’ program are obvious with his many accolades, including a WFCA Small School honorable mention All-State award and a spot on the All-Tribune first team offense in 2021, but Hemmersbach said Mlsna’s off-field presence has made an equal impact.

“You feel safe when you’re next to a big guy in general. So I think having Zack on the team, no matter where you’re at, you feel like you’re going to be okay on and off the field,” Hemmersbach said. “With his work ethic and the way he prepares himself, he’s a great example for the underclassmen to watch.

Mlsna, who plays both offensive and defensive tackle for the Eagles, received several offers this summer to play at NCAA Division II schools along with the Wisconsin offer. Even with his unknown future, Hemmersbach said that his team has rallied behind its leader in support of his football career beyond Cashton.

“I truly believe that all the guys are rooting for him with whatever happens this season and post-high school. That’s kind of cool to see with high school kids, where sometimes there can be some jealousy and animosity among them,” Hemmersbach said. “I really believe these guys are going to help Zack and help push him to that next level.”

Alongside Mlsna, Hemmersbach said senior Riley Verken has blossomed into a stalwart lineman and will be a vital piece for Cashton in controlling the line of scrimmage.

While the Eagles will have until Week 6 to face Bangor, the anticipated rematch against last year’s SBC champions figures to be Cashton’s biggest game of the regular season. Hemmersbach said he and his team prefer to focus on one opponent at a time, although he admitted the recent growth of his program has developed the Bangor matchup into a true rivalry game.

“There were years where that game, nobody wanted to get on the bus and travel to Bangor or even show up at school if it was a home game, so just to see the kids have an excitement to go against one of the better programs in the state over the past ten years, it’s a true respect to who Bangor is and for us to be in a position to compete,” Hemmersbach said.

Cashton begins its season by hosting Ithaca on August 18, the first of three-straight home games to open the schedule. The Eagles will host conference games against Brookwood, Bangor and Luther, facing Necedah, New Lisbon and Royall on the road.

With sky-high expectations, Hemmersbach said his veteran team is primed to validate the hype in pursuit of the team’s first SBC championship since 1978 and first state title since 1981.

“I think we’re just anxious to get started. For the first time, we know we’re going to be okay, where in the past, it was like, ‘How do we get through the season?’ and, ‘How do we stay healthy?’” Hemmersbach said. “Now, we just want to go play.”