High school football: Cashton wins battle between Scenic Bluffs unbeatens

The Panthers punted after each of their first two takeaways and turned the ball over on downs to help start what proved to be the game-winning drive.

“That was a big battle a lot of night, trying to keep the ball on their side and keep it towards the endzone we’re trying to score in. That’s huge and that last turnover, it seemed like we finally got that last little bit of burst,” Huth said.

“It was gut check time and they rose to the occasion. IT all comes down to a two-point conversion, which is good football; that’s the way you want it. We can all sit, gripe and moan about whether it was good or not, but the scoreboard still says 6-7 and nobody’s going to change that.”

Despite coming out on the short end, Huth sees the defeat as a good learning moment for the Panthers, who were without six players due to COVID-19 related issues. Chief among those was starting right guard and middle linebacker Gabe Keenan, who was replaced on the offensive line by Turner before the Panthers leading rusher made his return to the backfield.

Given all of those moving pieces, Huth praised the Panthers’ effort and is confident the team will be back at full strength ahead of Royall’s clash with reigning SBC champion Bangor.