High school football: Central Red Raiders look to Johnny Davis for a big season

Little has changed in the way Johnny Davis has carried himself during his athletic career at Central High School.
His interviews before or after football and basketball games are about the same now as they were three years ago. Davis is quick to make his points and backs his opinions with solid evidence.
He speaks matter-of-factly and with a demeanor that doesn’t fluctuate from topic to topic.
Davis loves to play football, and that is evident with his mere presence among his teammates. His future is college basketball, and most wouldn’t raise an eyebrow if he opted to concentrate on that instead of putting all the pressure he can on MVC defenses this fall.
The commitment to the program and his teammates hasn’t changed, either.
But there is no denying the continuous development in his ability as a quarterback, and that’s what opponents will have to deal with when matching up with the Red Raiders this season.
Opponents know Davis after he started the past two seasons, but they may meet a different player this time around.
As good as Davis was as a junior, the version that takes the field Thursday against Eau Claire North will certainly be more polished and more difficult to handle.
“He’s such a great athlete,” Central coach Tony Servais said of the 6-foot-5, 195-pound three-year starter. “When he gets out in space, he is so dangerous.
“He’s a great weapon to have with his arm strength and accuracy. His leadership in the huddle has also been impressive so far.”
Davis passed for 2,471 yards and 22 touchdowns — with just five interceptions — last season and has 4,671 passing yards and 40 TD passes since jumping in as a sophomore starter. He also ran for 14 touchdowns as a junior.
It may be a special season for quarterbacks in the Coulee Region when factoring in Onalaska’s Austin Larson, Caledonia’s Noah King and Sparta’s Cole Wisniewski with Davis as the elite group, but Davis can hold his own with anyone.
His confidence and the ways he backs it up is the proof. Consider the 77-yard touchdown drive he conducted in the final minute to beat Onalaska 35-31 last season. Or the 20-point second half that nearly led to a win over eventual MVC champion Holmen, which kicked a field goal on the final play to beat the Red Raiders 30-27 last August.
Davis expects an offense that averaged more than 32 points and 375 yards per game last season to start well in the season. There will be plenty of new faces lining up in key positions, but he believes they can provide what the team needs.
“I think we’re pretty comfortable,” Davis said. “We know we can move the ball, and we know we can make the adjustments we’ll need to make when we see what defenses try to do against us.”
The easiest way to move the ball last year was by finding either Jordan Davis or Jamar Davis for big passing plays.
Jamar has graduated, and that leaves Jordan — he will join his brother in playing basketball at the University of Wisconsin after graduation — as the primary target. As he has done before, Jordan will draw the bulk of the opponent’s attention, and Johnny thinks that will provide opportunities all over the field.
“There will be qa lot of pressure on (Jordan),” Johnny said. “But we have some other receivers who can do things with the ball, too.”
To make those opportunities a reality, opponents will have to be kept out of the backfield, and a running threat will have to be established.
Jackson Servais was an all-conference performer a year ago and will anchor the efforts up front, but there will be a learning curve. That process will also impact the effectiveness of running back Peter Fleming, who was effective — more effective in early games — while averaging 4.6 yards per attempt on 65 carries last year.
But defense will be a priority for every team in the MVC this season, and the Red Raiders hope to continue something that was started last season.
“We had a lot more takeaways last year than we did the year before, and that was a huge factor for us,” Servais said. “I think we have to keep creating those turnovers.”
The Red Raiders had 16 interceptions last season while posting an 8-3 record and tying for second place in the conference at 5-2. Returning defensive back Max Popp, a senior, had three of them and returned one for a touchdown, but Central will look at some new faces to make plays alongside Popp.
Backfield pressure and good run defense from an experienced line would be two ways to allow that secondary to make big plays. Tristan Johnson, Kaden Hansen and Malachi Potts all played last season and will be responsible for that push.
“Malachi Potts has looked good, and he’ll be in the starting lineup as one of the tackles,” linebacker Andrew Teff said. “He’s good with his hands at keeping (opponents) off him, so he can get to the quarterback.”
Potts had three sacks in a 35-31 victory over Onalaska last season, and Johnson had 3½ on the season.
“Our guys up front should really help us this year,” Servais said. “I thought they improved a lot last year and are a year better now."