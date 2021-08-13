High school football: CJ McConkey powers experienced West Salem

WEST SALEM — There are plenty of things CJ McConkey can provide to help the West Salem High School football team reach whatever its potential might be this fall.

Anyone who has seen him play understands the physicality, power and natural ability that has made him one of the area’s top linebackers. He likes to knock the bejesus out of people when they try to gain yards against his defense and always seems to find himself in place to do it.

It’s what drew him to football as a youngster and the way he has built a reputation with the Panthers.

But he’ll do more than he ever has as a senior, and that may include running the ball and will definitely include building his role as a vocal leader for a very experienced team.

“We have a bunch of old guys helping young guys figure it out,” McConkey said. “It’s nice (being an old guy) because I know what’s going on and don’t have to ask questions. I answer questions.”

He also provides a spark when needed in both positive and negative situations.

“He might get loud and scream when you do something great,” senior Jack Hehli said. “Or he might get on you when something doesn’t get done right.