High school football: CJ McConkey powers experienced West Salem

WEST SALEM — There are plenty of things CJ McConkey can provide to help the West Salem High School football team reach whatever its potential might be this fall.
Anyone who has seen him play understands the physicality, power and natural ability that has made him one of the area’s top linebackers. He likes to knock the bejesus out of people when they try to gain yards against his defense and always seems to find himself in place to do it.
It’s what drew him to football as a youngster and the way he has built a reputation with the Panthers.
But he’ll do more than he ever has as a senior, and that may include running the ball and will definitely include building his role as a vocal leader for a very experienced team.
“We have a bunch of old guys helping young guys figure it out,” McConkey said. “It’s nice (being an old guy) because I know what’s going on and don’t have to ask questions. I answer questions.”
He also provides a spark when needed in both positive and negative situations.
“He might get loud and scream when you do something great,” senior Jack Hehli said. “Or he might get on you when something doesn’t get done right.
“We need that, and (players) look to him for that.”
There is potential for McConkey to do a lot more screaming about good things than bad this season when looking at the returning experience and evident talent on West Salem’s practice field.
After a defensive performance that allowed 41 points in four games and held a pretty powerful Onalaska offense to 15 points, West Salem should expect to put another tough group on the field. CJ McConkey, Noah LaFleur (linebacker, Luke Noel (linebacker), Samuel Schmidt (defensive back), Hehli (defensive back) make up the core of that unit.
The Panthers have 84 players from ninth through 12th grade and more than half of their starters returning from last fall’s 3-1 performance. McConkey still stands out on that considerable list.
He’s a standout defender and may make an offensive impact with some carries out of the backfield this season. McConkey did some of that as a sophomore, but West Salem used Noel and quarterback Brett McConkey to do most of its running in 2020.
CJ McConkey averaged 3.2 yards on 38 attempts and scored one touchdown during his sophomore season.
“It can be a good 1-2 punch, and we’ll see how it shakes out,” Jehn said of Noel and CJ McConkey. “They’ll both play defense, too, but you don’t feel too good as a coach when you see players like that standing next to you on the sideline.
“What we’ll do has yet to be determined, but you have to get your best guys on the field.”
The Panthers, then, have plenty of players who should expect to be on the field.
Brett McConkey is the returning quarterback and averaged 94 passing yards and 74 rushing yards per game as a sophomore. Noel rushed for a team-high 225 yards and scored five TDs.
The passing targets are also there. Hehli led West Salem with 209 receiving yards, and senior Zack Niemeier could be an impact player. Junior Chris Calico and sophomore transfer Tamarrein Henderson may also be valuable weapons down the field for the Panthers.
“We have a lot of returners, speed and skill there,” Jehn said of his receivers. “We also have a lot of ways to get those kids the football, and we’re very excited about it.”
With so many offensive weapons back, some of the pressure to help it produce falls an offensive line that has some experienced players in seniors Bennett Schumacher, Ryan Nickles and Canaan Schwarz.
“They’re not imposing like some of the athletes we’ve had in the past,” Jehn said. “They are working together and communicating together very well so far. They are also physical.
“We saw some practice film from early this week that had some good battles on it, and that was good to see.”
That will bode well for the continued improvement of Brett McConkey, who completed 63 percent of his passes and averaged 8.9 yards per rushing attempt in starting three games.
“He did a good job and led us to some wins last season,” CJ McConkey said of Brett. “I think we saw what he is capable of last year, and I think he will expand on that this year. I think he will have more confidence this year.”
Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX