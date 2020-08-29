High school football: Club team trying to become reality in La Crosse

Another issue — probably the biggest for any of this to happen — is finding equipment for players.

Thornton said he has between 20 and 30 players interested now but that no official signup has taken place. Factoring in helmets, pads and everything else needed to play runs up a hefty bill.

A fee similar to what students pay in school would be applied, Thornton said. The rest would be raised via donations from schools and the surrounding community.

"We plan to keep the fee very reasonable just like the schools do now," Thornton said. "Donations and sponsorships from local businesses or donations from parents, local people who are interested in what we are doing.

"Equipment will definitely be the biggest challenge, so we're definitely open to any type of contributions from other schools not playing or other organizations."

Participants on this team would remain eligible to play for their school if it plays a spring schedule because it is a club sport and no different from playing club volleyball or AAU basketball. But doing so — especially for underclassmen — would create a pretty difficult football schedule.

The Bandits will not participate in a fall postseason because they are a club team, but players would have to be ready to play football again in early March. The spring season then runs to the beginning of May, and the 2021 fall season starts the first week of August.

