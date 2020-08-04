High school football: Coaches spend first day of practice doing other things

"I don't know how we get to green (low risk on the Coulee COVID-19 compass), which is where we have to be to play. I think the fall is unrealistic, but maybe there could be some opportunities in the spring."

Servais added that the time away from his players has been very difficult. He played at Central and spent 16 seasons as an assistant coach to Dave Cayler before taking over the program in 2011.

The excitement about the potential of his team in the MVC this season was reinforced when he had between 75 and 80 potential players show up for a contact date in late July.

"I didn't know what to expect," Servais said. "I knew there was potential for us to have 30 kids show up or have 75 of 80 show up, and we had the big turnout.

"It showed that the kids really want to play. We'd love to be out there, but the circumstances are what they are."

While circumstances in La Crosse County have kept everything school-related shut down, Wick has been able to have the De Soto weight room open from 8 a.m.-11 a.m. at his Vernon County school.

"Everyone started wearing masks (on Monday), but that's where I've been to try and work with them," Wick said. "I feel like I spend three hours a day sanitizing the entire weight room."