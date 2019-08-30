WESTBY — Senior Cole Wisniewski dropped back after taking a snap and quickly knew there wasn’t going to be much downfield.
The Westby High School football team’s secondary was playing solid man defense, and Wisniewski, Sparta’s QB, didn’t want to force anything into traffic on a third-and-11. Instead, the NCAA Division I North Dakota State recruit tucked the ball in his arm and took off.
He turned the corner after beating a linebacker to the sideline, and sprinted to the end zone for what would be the decisive score in a 35-25 nonconference win for the Spartans.
It was a crucial play for Sparta, which had seen its 28-13 lead fall to 28-25 thanks to two big special teams plays by the Norsemen. Wisniewski’s 40-yard score, his fourth of the game, and a grinding, 6-minute, 37-second drive to close out the fourth quarter sealed the victory.
“This year, we don’t play with any of the last plays in our minds,” Wisniewski said of bouncing back after that rough stretch. “We learn from a play what we need to, but then we move on. We’re doing a great job of that. Even in practice, if we have a couple of bad plays, we refocus and get done what needs to get done.”
Wisniewski finished with 102 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries, and went 6 of 13 for 125 yards and a score through the air.
Westby (0-2) did well shutting down Wisniewski’s rushing lane out on the edges of Sparta’s veer scheme, but that opened things up in the middle for junior Marcus Cox. Cox had 202 yards on 28 carries, 24 of which came in the second half once starting fullback Nick Kent went down with a hip injury.
Kent added to Sparta’s 370-yard rushing attack with a 56-yard touchdown on Sparta’s first possession.
When Wisniewski kept the ball after a fake to Cox and scored from the 2 on the Spartans’ drive to open the second half, it didn’t appear that Westby would have enough in the tank to get back into the game.
But senior Austin Mowery quickly gave his team life again when he picked up a bouncing kickoff at the 15 and weaved his way through Sparta’s coverage for a score.
Westby’s defense got a stop, and Norsemen senior Davontae Spears got the edge on a punt return to set up the offense at Sparta’s 19. Mowery scored his fourth TD of the game three plays later and got Westby within three.
“Our whole team knew we were the underdog. So we wanted to prove that we’re not an underdog group of kids, and that we can play well,” said Mowery, who finished with 92 yards and three scores rushing and 93 yards receiving.
Westby looks to get on a winning track next week when it opens conference play against Arcadia.
After Wisniewski and Sparta suffered tough losses last season before making a playoff run, the Spartans are flying high after scoring 105 points in the first two weeks of the 2019 campaign.
“At every single level, and every position, we’re all replaceable. That’s what makes us scary this year,” Wisniewski said.