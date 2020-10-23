High school football commentary: West Salem executed its defensive plan

He completed a fourth-down touchdown pass to Aiden Lee in the first quarter, but Flottmeyer was intercepted twice, and his team failed on its next four attempts on fourth down.

He was on the run while looking for a receiver on two of those snaps. The Panthers (2-1) denied both chances with heavy coverage on the intended target.

That coverage was set up by juniors Zack Niemeier and Jack Hehli with the help of what the defensive linemen and linebackers were doing in front of them.

"We made sure we had the ends going off and blitzes coming off," said Niemeier, who knocked down one of Flottmeyer's fourth-down passes at the goal line in the third quarter and intercepted a pass in the fourth. "That didn't give him the time he needed to go deep very often or throw the ball the way he wanted to."

Hehli also intercepted a Flottmeyer pass to stop an Aquinas drive at West Salem's 9-yard line in the third quarter.

"That pressure, it was really coming," said Aquinas coach Tom Lee, whose team came in averaging 43.3 points per game. "I think our lineman depth, a little bit, came back to bite us.

"We were trying our best to protect him — kept extra backs in for protection — but they were still able to get him off his mark."