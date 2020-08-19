High school football: Committed De Soto hopes to find opponents this fall

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ev Wick is planning to coach football this fall at De Soto High School.

But will there be enough other teams for a Division 7 program to play?

That's just one of several questions for which Wick, who is entering his 18th season as the Pirates' coach, needs an answer to move forward.

"We are 100 percent going to play football in the fall, and we are the only school in the conference that is 100 percent right now," Wick said on Wednesday. "I didn't like the spring adjustment because we aren't in a position to split kids three ways (with spring sports beginning).

"I just think we need to go ahead and give this a try, and everybody else here is on on board with that, too."

The overlap of the established spring football season with baseball and other spring sports is what concerns Wick and De Soto's administrators about making a move. The anticipated enrollment at De Soto High School this fall is in the neighborhood of 135 students.