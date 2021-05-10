High school football: Coulee Region well represented on WFCA All-Region teams

Coulee Region high school football teams were well represented on the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Region teams for the alternate season, which were released Monday morning.
Central junior Mason Herlitzke was one of 10 quarterbacks selected, while RiverHawks senior Jackson Servias earned a spot on the offensive line.
Herlitzke accounted for about 75% of Central's offense; in his first year under center, he completed 62% of his passes for 803 yards and nine touchdowns while adding 647 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground.
Holmen had three selections: senior linebacker Sam Barnett, senior defensive back Mason Hammes and senior tight end Connor Weis. Barnett led the Vikings with 62 tackles — more than double the team's second-leading tackler — and Holmen allowed less than 20 points per game.
Bangor junior Mathieu Oesterle and senior Devon Mathison earned spots at running back and offensive line, respectively, while senior teammates Hayden Lyga and Ethan Hemmersbach were chosen at linebacker and defensive line, respectively.
The Cardinals averaged 41.5 points per game while rushing for 221.6 yards per game; Oesterle led that rushing attack with 91.7 yards per game and eight rushing touchdowns. Lyga led the team with 67 tackles, and Hemmersbach was also a key member of a defense that had three shutouts and allowed only 6.7 points per game.
G-E-T senior Trevor Daffinson was an offensive and defensive line selection, while classmate Luke Vance earned a spot at running back.
Daffinson helped pave the way for an offense that ran for 338.2 yards per game, and Vance was the main beneficiary of that, averaging 162.8 yards per game to go with 11 total touchdowns.
Arcadia senior Evan Pauly and junior Kaden Updike each were picked for two positions — the former at wide receiver and linebacker, and the latter at defensive back and punter. Senior teammate Austin Zastrow earned a spot at linebacker.
Pauly had 15 catches for 309 yards and six touchdowns in six games and was second on the team in tackles (46). Updike led the Raiders with 48 tackles and had two interceptions, including one that he returned for a touchdown.
Senior Madden Connelly was Sparta's lone selection, earning a spot on the defensive line.