High school football: Coulee Region well represented on WFCA All-Region teams

Coulee Region high school football teams were well represented on the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Region teams for the alternate season, which were released Monday morning.

Central junior Mason Herlitzke was one of 10 quarterbacks selected, while RiverHawks senior Jackson Servias earned a spot on the offensive line.

Herlitzke accounted for about 75% of Central's offense; in his first year under center, he completed 62% of his passes for 803 yards and nine touchdowns while adding 647 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground.

Holmen had three selections: senior linebacker Sam Barnett, senior defensive back Mason Hammes and senior tight end Connor Weis. Barnett led the Vikings with 62 tackles — more than double the team's second-leading tackler — and Holmen allowed less than 20 points per game.

Bangor junior Mathieu Oesterle and senior Devon Mathison earned spots at running back and offensive line, respectively, while senior teammates Hayden Lyga and Ethan Hemmersbach were chosen at linebacker and defensive line, respectively.