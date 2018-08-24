High school football: Damond Butler, La Crosse Logan pummel Eau Claire North

The critiques can be as brutal after wins as they can after losses, but there were a lot of things to make Logan High School football coach Casey Knoble smile after Thursday’s 49-0 nonconference win over Eau Claire North at Swanson Field.
The Rangers did just about whatever they wanted offensively and stopped the Huskies from doing much of anything. The Rangers tackled well and blocked well.
Seniors Damond Butler and Jeremiah Nagel scored two touchdowns apiece behind a dominant offensive line, and defensive lineman Harper Jankowski was everywhere the ball happened to be.
“We had a good week of practice, and this was the result of that,” said Knoble, whose team opened the season with a 20-14 loss to Eau Claire Memorial and takes a 1-1 record to an MVC opener at Sparta next week. “We wanted to take (the Huskies) out of their game right away to get ourselves on track, and we were able to do that.”
Butler, who rushed for 110 yards on 11 carries, provided that spark by racing 46 yards for a touchdown on his first carry of the game. He excelled behind an offensive line that kept hits at the line of scrimmage to a minimum.
Nagel scored his touchdowns on an 18-yard run at the beginning of the second quarter and on a 16-yard run at the beginning of the fourth.
The Huskies (0-2) had the ball in Logan territory twice in the third quarter, but the Rangers made fourth-down stops on both possessions in the biggest threats to the shutout.
The Rangers had the ball five times in the first half and reached the end zone every time.
Logan passed only to change up the rhythm and pounded the Huskies with Butler, Dallas Kapanke, Jeremiah Nagel and Max Harcey.
Butler, a senior, cut well, read his blocks and spun his way to yards after contact.
“We stayed on our blocks and tried to drive them 10 yards if we could,” said Logan right tackle Robert Snodgrass. “We wanted to keep contact and not just hit them, and we did that for a whole game instead of just one half like last week.”
Butler gave the Rangers a 7-0 lead with his first touchdown — the 46-yard scoring run came on a third-and-6 snap — and a 35-0 lead by scoring from the 5-yard line with 31.7 seconds left in the second quarter.
Logan spread the ball around, using Nagel to hit big runs and allowing Kapanke and Harcey to grind out drives. Kapanke had two tough runs to finish the Rangers’ second TD drive, and Harcey carried the last three times — the first attempt gained 18 yards — on a 57-yard drive that ended with his run from the 1 that made the lead 28-0.
Eau Claire North had 13 total yards in the first half and was held to minus-3 on seven first-quarter snaps. The Huskies didn’t get their first first down until 11 minutes, 15 seconds remained in the second quarter.