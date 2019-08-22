Whether performing on a basketball court or football field the last couple of seasons, Central High School seniors Johnny and Jordan Davis has proved worth the price of admission.
They certainly were Thursday night as the Red Raiders began a new football season with a 60-21 victory over Eau Claire North at Central.
The two connected three times — Johnny as the quarterback and Jordan the receiver — for touchdowns in a dominant victory.
The Huskies, who lost their 28th straight game, simply could not contain either of the University of Wisconsin basketball commits and that was evident from the first drive.
Johnny found his new tight end Terrance Thompson — playing for the first time since his freshman season — for a 34-yard gain to start the opening drive before finding his brother on an out route 10 yards down the field two plays later. Jordan took it up the field for a 24-yard touchdown to make it 6-0 just three plays after kickoff.
From there it just got worse for the visiting team.
The Red Raiders (1-0) scored 31 of the next 38 points thanks to a stifling defense and the arm and legs of Johnny.
After a Peter Fleming 11-yard run made it 14-0, Johnny followed with a 38-yard TD run of his own before setting up the next touchdown on a 60-yard scramble in which he spun away from a set of defenders three times while crossing the length of the field. A DJ Thomas touchdown run made it a three-touchdown game.
But the play of the game happened right before the half. With the clock expiring, Johnny stepped up in the pocket and lofted a pass that landed perfectly in the hands of Jordan along the left sideline. The receiver then outran two defenders for the touchdown with nothing but zeros on the clock.
The brothers connected again on a similar play on their first touchdown. This time it was from 38 yards out to make it 46-7, and it ended their night. Jordan finished with three catches for 112 yards and three touchdowns, while Johnny was 8 of 19 for 178 yards and three touchdowns. He also carried the ball seven times for 156 yards.
“I would grade ourselves around a B-plus,” Johnny said. “There were some series where we didn’t move the ball the way we wanted to, but to just get back out here and play football. It felt great.”
Fleming added 67 yards on eight carries, while Thomas added 67. Backup sophomore quarterback Mason Herlitzke provided some highlight plays that included 7-yard and a 63-yard touchdown runs. Overall, the Red Raiders had 517 yards of total offense including 358 on the ground.
“You have to remember we only had three returning starters offensively on the field, “Central coach Tony Servais said. “So we had a lot of new guys, new faces, new places. ... I mean we had a lot of guys that this was their first time underneath the lights.”
The Red Raiders defense also came to play. Central held the Huskies to just 46 yards and two first downs in the first half. The only North touchdown in the first half came on a kickoff return.
“I’m super proud of the effort and super pleased with how they performed,” Servais said. “We made some mistakes throughout the game, but that’s expected for the first game. I was just really proud of our effort and our attitude. Really proud of these guys.”