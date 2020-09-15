High school football: De Soto battles numbers as new season approaches

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Putting together a full team practice isn’t an easy task for De Soto High School football coach Ev Wick.

And it has nothing to do with the COVID-19 pandemic that is wreaking havoc with just about every aspect of life right now.

As has been the case for the last couple of seasons, it’s numbers.

“We have 20 guys, and 10 of them are linemen,” Wick said with a chuckle. “I guess that means we can go five-on-five on the line, but it makes things tough everywhere else.”

Assistant coaches might be needed from time to time to give De Soto enough bodies to practice what they want, but it’s all hands on deck for the program.

The Pirates have watched their roster decline — along with school enrollment — for the past several years, so the current situation isn’t that big of a shocker. But nothing that has happened to this point has been able to stop a long line of success for the Pirates.

Just one of the past 26 seasons has ended with a losing record, and De Soto has been a WIAA playoff qualifier 24 years in a row. But that doesn’t mean keeping the streak going has been easy.