High school football: De Soto battles numbers as new season approaches

Putting together a full team practice isn’t an easy task for De Soto High School football coach Ev Wick.
And it has nothing to do with the COVID-19 pandemic that is wreaking havoc with just about every aspect of life right now.
As has been the case for the last couple of seasons, it’s numbers.
“We have 20 guys, and 10 of them are linemen,” Wick said with a chuckle. “I guess that means we can go five-on-five on the line, but it makes things tough everywhere else.”
Assistant coaches might be needed from time to time to give De Soto enough bodies to practice what they want, but it’s all hands on deck for the program.
The Pirates have watched their roster decline — along with school enrollment — for the past several years, so the current situation isn’t that big of a shocker. But nothing that has happened to this point has been able to stop a long line of success for the Pirates.
Just one of the past 26 seasons has ended with a losing record, and De Soto has been a WIAA playoff qualifier 24 years in a row. But that doesn’t mean keeping the streak going has been easy.
“We like the pieces we have, but every year brings a different puzzle,” Wick said. “We have linemen who know how to play all five spots, and we need that with our numbers.
“We need our guys to be able to play in different places out of necessity, and then we have to figure out the best places for them.”
The offensive and defensive lines — with experienced players like senior Cezar Garcia (left guard) and juniors Josh Boardman (left tackle) and Nathan Woodhouse (right guard) — will have to carry the team early as it embarks on a nonconference schedule that includes four home games and three road games.
Boardman was an All-Ridge and Valley Conference second-teamer at defensive end as a freshman before moving up to the first team last fall. He had 13 tackles behind the line of scrimmage as a sophomore with 10½ quarterback sacks.
Boardman and Garcia are embarking on their third seasons as starters and Woodhouse his second for Wick, whose teams have a 129-53 record and six conference titles during his 17 seasons.
“We’re going to lean heavily on those four or five guys up front (defensively) to stop the run and keep some pressure on the quarterback,” Wick said. “With Cezar and Josh there as ends, we are putting a lot on them to lead some other nice, young linemen.”
Senior Alex Scoville figures to be the guy to step in as the starting quarterback after playing wide receiver last season. Wick likes Scoville’s ability as a run-pass threat after catching four touchdown passes and running for a score as a junior.
“I’d say Alex will be back there the majority of the time,” said Wick, who also mentioned junior Brett Rebhahn as a possibility. “He’s a good athlete and has quarterbacked in the past. We’ve used him at wideout, but he’s a dual threat, and I think he’ll run plenty if he’s back there.”
Expect junior Aiden Brosinski to also carry plenty of responsibility in the backfield.
While that group could keep the Pirates on track with a playoff streak should there be a postseason, the program will have to deal with the stark reality of participation numbers soon.
If De Soto is going to enter into a co-op or become an eight-man team, decisions will have to be made soon to make the move work in 2021 or 2022.
Wick understands the challenge in that process and is more open than he ever has been to make that happen. But for now, he’d like to concentrate on what he and his staff can do with the current group of players.
“Those decisions will involve a lot of people, and the kids will be part of that, too,” Wick said. “We don’t have a lot of kids this year, but the ones we have are great to work with, and I’m looking forward to doing that.”
Sports editor Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX
