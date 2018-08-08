DE SOTO — If there are two aspects of football associated with De Soto High School, they are playoff appearances and the ability to play defense.
Numbers have been dwindling for coach Ev Wick, but the player losses have yet to impact either of those things.
Wick said last year that his team would have to hold opponents to one touchdown for a clear chance at victory, and the Pirates posted two shutouts while allowing around 10 points per game and winning six times.
He relied on his defense, and it came through. Those victories also gave the Pirates a 22nd consecutive berth in the WIAA playoffs, and only four teams in the state have a current streak that runs longer. The 33rd overall playoff appearance gives De Soto more postseasons than any other football team in Wisconsin.
“We have some guys who can hit hard,” said senior linebacker Brock Venner, one of Wick’s 27 players. “We take pride in our defense.”
That continues this fall with seniors Venner and Trevor Rebhahn manning the middle of the field for the Pirates, who hope to contend with Wauzeka/Seneca and Ithaca for the Ridge and Valley championship. The Pirates last won the Ridge and Valley in 2013 and followed up two straight second-place finishes by placing third last season.
“What I like is that we have kids we can plug in in different places,” said Wick, whose teams have compiled a 116-46 record as he enters his 16th season. “We have a couple of big kids inside and good linebackers.
“In our conference, we have to stop the run. I guess that’s what everybody tries to do, but we don’t see a lot of passing teams, so that’s our focus.”
De Soto allowed an average of 193.1 yards per game in 2017 and pushed both of the teams that finished ahead of it — Wauzeka/Seneca and Ithaca — right to the end.
“We were right there with both of them (during the regular season),” Wick said. “We lost one (15-8 to Wauzeka/Seneca) right at the end and the other (14-8 to Ithaca) in overtime.
“We hope we can be up there again.”
The Pirates practiced Friday with 25 players — Wick said he was only missing two — at a park down the road from The Pit. De Soto’s home playing field — affectionately known as ‘The Pit’ — isn’t scheduled to be ready until a Sept. 28 game against North Crawford after a long reconstruction project that followed the flooding that accompanied a storm nearly two years ago.
The Pirates didn’t play any home games there last season and will host their first three home games of this year at Logan High School.
Wick hopes that Venner and Rebhahn can give the offense a punch in the arm after pitching on a more limited basis last season. Venner rushed for 579 yards and four touchdowns and caught 11 passes. Wick envisions Rebhahn helping with more of the load this fall in the effort to keep both as effective as possible.
“Venner did a good job for us last year, and we hope he can do it again,” Wick said. “But we have to make sure Trevor gets his carries, too. He put on some good weight and can take some of (the load) off Brock’s plate.”
The Pirates usher junior Kaden Pedretti into the quarterback position, and he could get more time to develop as a passer with Venner and Rebhahn around.
“He wants to play the position and wants to be good at it,” Wick said of Pedretti. “He’ll run when he has to but not as much as our quarterbacks have recently. Our quarterbacks have run a lot the last couple years, and he will some, but you have to do that to keep defenses honest.”