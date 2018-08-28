The Pit was alive and well after the heavy rains and storms on Monday night, and De Soto High School football coach Ev Wick was happy with that rare news.
But practice was canceled, and Wick wanted his kids doing something, so he put out a call for them to help in the community — specifically Stoddard.
The problem this time — as opposed to the work his players have done in similar situations in the past — was that no one could get in or out of Stoddard until late Tuesday afternoon. The closure of State Highway 35 south of Stoddard also limited options.
“We wanted to get out there, but we couldn’t really go anywhere,” Wick said. “With no one getting in or out of Stoddard, we didn’t want guys out there running around, either.”
Wick said his players will be out in force on Thursday as they split their time between helping the village of Stoddard and preparing for a big Ridge and Valley Conference showdown with Wauzeka/Seneca scheduled for Friday night.
The Pirates (1-1) practiced Monday with roughly 12 players due to a junior varsity game before the rain wiped out Tuesday’s practice. Wick hoped De Soto could practice Wednesday and said practice would likely be moved to Stoddard on Thursday.
The goal there, he said, is to work under the direction of the village and fire department to help get ready for its Labor Day Weekend Picnic Fundraiser. That event begins Friday and runs through Sunday.
The Pirates were already working on a short week after beating Blair-Taylor 30-2 on Saturday, and Wick said Thursday’s final practice to prepare for last season’s conference champion would not be the walk-through variety to which the team is accustomed.
“I wish this wasn’t the week we were playing a team as good as we are,” Wick said, “but we can’t control that.”
Westby coach Andy Hulst said athletes from all of his school’s teams would be in Coon Valley on Wednesday to offer their help to residents who need it. Hulst said they would be going door to door beginning at 10 a.m.