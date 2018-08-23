Football players at De Soto High School have grown accustomed to a few things.
They understand the expectation to win and the rewards that accompany that in the form of a state-best 22 consecutive WIAA playoff appearances.
But the Pirates (0-1) have also grown accustomed to not having a home field, and that trend continues Saturday as they host Blair-Taylor (1-0) in a 1 p.m. game at Logan’s Swanson Field.
The Pit — which is the name for De Soto’s home field — is not ready for football after the initial damage caused by a rainstorm in September of 2016 and delays caused by heavy snowfall in mid-April.
De Soto has been a football nomad, having played home games at Logan, Winona State and Viroqua last season. The Pirates’ first three home games this season will be played at Logan to at least give players a bit of normalcy.
“Nothing is normal for these guys when it comes to practices and games,” De Soto coach Ev Wick said. “They’ve been all over the place.”
The plan was to have De Soto’s home field ready for play before this season began, but it was moved back one week, then two more, than another week, then another two.
At this point, the Pirates hope to have a homecoming game against North Crawford on Sept. 28 at their own field.
Wick also said he’d like to get his junior varsity team at least one game on the true home field, but the cancellation of a scheduled game by an opponent has left the team no one to play.
“We’d like to at least let them and the middle school (team) get out there once,” he said.
De Soto has had to play at least one home game at a neutral site in five of Wick’s 16 seasons, and he opted to find one neutral location for “home” games this season.
“I didn’t want to look at places where we might just tear up someone else’s field,” Wick said. “I know (Logan coach) Casey (Knoble) well, and he’s been great for us to deal with. So has the (activities director) Jordan (Gilge).
“Logan’s (turf) field can handle it, and we won’t be out there messing up someone else’s field on a Thursday or Saturday, whatever the case may be.”
The Pirates have done a pretty good job of turning neutral sites into home games. According to Wick, their fan base has traveled well in the effort to transfer the mood of the Pit — complete with the field sign — to whatever field they are calling home for the week.