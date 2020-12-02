High school football: De Soto opts for 8-man, West Salem wants back in Coulee

The writing on the wall began to form for De Soto High School football coach Ev Wick five or six years ago, but he didn’t want to read it.
He certainly understood what was happening, but accepting it wasn’t easy for him.
As the numbers dwindled, and practices became harder and harder to piece together, Wick had to start accepting reality for his program, which has been one of the most successful both in the Coulee Region and beyond.
That happened about three years ago, and Wick spoke with a sense of relief Tuesday after taking the official step to move the Pirates to 8-man football for the 2022 season.
“I guess this does kind of make it official,” said Wick, who has coached De Soto to a 132-55 record and 18 WIAA playoff appearances in 18 seasons.
De Soto’s official application was accompanied on Tuesday by one from West Salem to move it from the MVC back the Coulee Conference for football in 2022. River Falls, which was scheduled to join the MVC (football only) for the 2020 season before COVID-19 broke up the conference into fall and spring campaigns, also applied for a move back to the Big Rivers Conference in 2022.
West Salem coach Justin Jehn said the plan has been discussed for several years as a way to find the best fit for the program, which has an enrollment listed at 526 on the WIAA website.
The Panthers moved from the Coulee to the MVC for the 2014 season and has posted a 25-18 conference record since. West Salem was part of a three-way tie for the title in 2017.
“In all honesty, we’ve felt that our enrollment doesn’t match with the MVC,” West Salem coach Justin Jehn said. “And then when they came out with the statewide realignment two years ago, we thought we had the chance to be placed in the Coulee with teams with similar enrollments, but it didn’t happen.
“When that happened, we started looking at the process to request realignment.”
Support Local Journalism
West Salem is bigger than all seven current Coulee Conference schools and has 51 more student than second-biggest Black River Falls. Coulee schools currently range from Black River Falls (475) as the largest to Aquinas (289) as the smallest.
West Salem is, by far, the smallest school in the MVC and checks in with 213 fewer students than second-smallest Logan (739). Three of the current MVC schools have more than 1,000 students, but one of them is River Falls (1,144), which is trying to leave after next season.
De Soto’s situation is much different with its consistent battle against numbers.
School enrollment has dropped from 167 in 2014-2015 to 135 in 2020-2021, and the Pirates have suited up less than 20 players for games at the end of the past two seasons. Total participation from sixth through 10th grade this year was 27 players.
That is especially challenging for a program as decorated as De Soto — only Stratford can match its 36 playoff appearance — and its source as pride for the small community.
Wick said selling that community on a change wasn’t difficult when revealing the numbers that not only present a problem now but a bigger problem later. A couple of eye-opening numbers are represented in the pre-k and first-grade classes at both elementary schools in the district. There are a combined nine boys in each grade.
“We presented to the school board, and they were good with it,” Wick said. “They suggested that we also do a presentation for the community, so we did that, too. We didn’t get one question, so I think they understand where we are.”
By declaring their intentions this week, the Pirates will be eligible to compete in the 8-man playoffs in 2022 if they are approved to make the change. They also have a conference to join with familiar faces like Kickapoo/La Farge, North Crawford and Wonewoc-Center/Weston already part of it.
The next step for both De Soto and West Salem are conference realignment task force meetings on Dec. 8 and Jan. 6. A couple of additional meetings could be held, but the process is expected to end in April with decisions on the futures for these teams and others who applied for changes.
Wick said his coaches and players have already started learning the new game. The Pirates played three 8-man games on the junior varsity level in 2020 and won all three.
“They did pretty well with it,” Wick said. “Our goal is to still have an 11-man JV team again next year, but we’re prepared to play more 8-man games if that’s what we need to do for the kids to get the chance to play.”
Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!