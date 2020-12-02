High school football: De Soto opts for 8-man, West Salem wants back in Coulee

That is especially challenging for a program as decorated as De Soto — only Stratford can match its 36 playoff appearance — and its source as pride for the small community.

Wick said selling that community on a change wasn’t difficult when revealing the numbers that not only present a problem now but a bigger problem later. A couple of eye-opening numbers are represented in the pre-k and first-grade classes at both elementary schools in the district. There are a combined nine boys in each grade.

“We presented to the school board, and they were good with it,” Wick said. “They suggested that we also do a presentation for the community, so we did that, too. We didn’t get one question, so I think they understand where we are.”

By declaring their intentions this week, the Pirates will be eligible to compete in the 8-man playoffs in 2022 if they are approved to make the change. They also have a conference to join with familiar faces like Kickapoo/La Farge, North Crawford and Wonewoc-Center/Weston already part of it.

The next step for both De Soto and West Salem are conference realignment task force meetings on Dec. 8 and Jan. 6. A couple of additional meetings could be held, but the process is expected to end in April with decisions on the futures for these teams and others who applied for changes.