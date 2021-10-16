High school football: Defense helps Central top Logan, reclaim Ark of Victory

After getting stopped on fourth-and-goal midway through the second quarter, the Central High School football team was at risk of losing its momentum.

But that’s when Tyler Young stepped in.

The RiverHawks junior outside linebacker was supposed to blitz on the second play of Logan’s ensuing drive, but he dropped into coverage as Rangers senior fullback Sam Veenstra leaked out of the backfield on a play-action pass.

Josh Waite, under pressure from Central linebackers Hunter Hess and Jeff Paulson, didn’t see Young, who jumped to intercept the Logan quarterback’s lofted pass before returning it a short 4 yards for a touchdown.

“Looked down, and I was already in the end zone,” Young said. “... I’ve been wanting one the whole season. Just to finally get one, especially in this game, is huge. It was a dream come true.”

The pick-six broke a tie game, firmly placed the momentum in the RiverHawks’ favor and ignited an opportunistic defense.

Young’s interception was the first of five turnovers that Central forced, which paved the way for a 42-20 MVC victory over the Rangers that concluded with RiverHawks players and fans celebrating with the Ark of Victory at Roger Harring Stadium at the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex.

“It feels amazing, just for us players,” Young said of reclaiming the Ark after Logan won 20-10 in the spring. “But even for the fans, the alumni, it’s a big rivalry — probably one of the biggest in the state — just to bring it back to Central means a lot to the school.”

“We had to wait six months, however long that was, to come out here and prove the team we really are because we did not show it last year when they beat us,” said Central senior quarterback Mason Herlitzke said. “We were thirsty for blood tonight, and the wolfpack came and we got the job done.”

Young’s pick came after Herlitzke was stopped for a loss of 2 on fourth-and-goal from the Logan 1-yard line and gave the RiverHawks a 13-7 lead with 7 minutes, 15 seconds left in the second quarter.

The Rangers (3-6, 2-5) went three-and-out on the ensuing possession, with senior defensive lineman Kolter Borge sacking Waite on third down.

Central (7-2, 5-2) quickly moved back into Logan territory after senior receiver Jackson Warren picked up 18 yards on a screen and Herlitzke found senior receiver Cole Lapp for a 48-yard gain. But a false start on second-and-goal pushed the RiverHawks back, and Logan made another fourth-and-goal stand.

Central’s defense, though, came through again.

On the second play of the ensuing drive, Hess and Paulson forced Rangers senior Martell Owens to fumble, and RiverHawks junior Mason Elston recovered.

“Game-changers,” Logan coach Casey Knoble said of the turnovers. “... We’re down one score, two scores all of a sudden. It starts to get formidable after that.”

Warren then took two jet sweep handoffs and scored from 3 yards out on the second to extend Central’s lead to 21-7 with 1:31 left in the half.

Warren finished with 11 total touches for 130 yards and two touchdowns.

“He’s huge,” Herlitzke said. “He got us going, and he kept me up on the sideline.”

Herlitzke got going in the second half, starting with a 30-yard touchdown scamper on the first possession of the third quarter.

The defense forced turnovers on the Rangers’ next two possessions — first an interception by Elston, then one by Hess.

“I think the pressure up front, I think we got to (Waite) really fast,” Elston said. “Part of the game plan was just getting him out of the pocket. … When he got out of the pocket, it just opened things up for our secondary to make the turnovers like we did.”

The RiverHawks, though, were unable to take advantage.

After Hess’ pick, Logan junior Scott Grossbach stepped in front of a screen pass and returned it about 15 yards for a touchdown that brought the Rangers within 28-13 with 3:07 left in the third.

But Herlitzke responded by capping a pair of scoring drives with electric touchdowns.

On fourth-and-goal from the 8 on the ensuing possession, the snap went over Herlitzke’s head. The quarterback chased it down, broke a tackle and raced to his left before finding a wide open Lapp for a touchdown.

Then, on a third-and-13 from the Logan 30, Herlitzke allowed a quarterback draw to develop and used a pair of hesitation moves before diving for the pylon to give Central a 42-13 lead with 6:15 to play.

Herlitzke finished 11-of-22 passing for 190 yards and a touchdown against his pick while adding 53 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

The RiverHawks’ defense limited Logan to 266 yards of offense, 75 of which came on a scoring drive late in the fourth quarter.

Veenstra had a pair of short touchdown runs, while Waite completed 16 of his 27 passes for 189 yards.

The loss ends the Rangers’ season, while Central turns its attention to the postseason.

“We’ve been playing good, so I think we have a little bit of momentum,” said RiverHawks coach Mitch Olson, whose team has won four straight since a loss at River Falls.

“Gold ball. We don’t want anything but to win a gold ball,” Herlitzke added. “That’s been on our list forever.”

Eric Lee can be reached at eric.lee@lee.net or via Twitter @ByEricLee

