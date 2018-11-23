MINNEAPOLIS — Nick McCabe wasn’t about let another chance go by the wayside.
McCabe, a senior running back and linebacker for the top-ranked Caledonia High School football team, had just deflected a pass on a fourth down to stop a Barnesville drive just outside the red zone, and the Warriors offense was coming on the field frustrated.
Friday’s MSHSL Class AA championship game at U.S. Bank Stadium wasn’t like most other playoff games, or title games, for Caledonia. With 9 minutes, 45 seconds left, the Warriors held a one-possession lead and hadn’t gotten anything going offensively in the second half.
But then McCabe and the Warriors' offensive line broke through. He ran through tackles on every carry of Caledonia’s march down the field. When the drive was finally finished off on a short TD plunge by fellow senior Tate Meiners, the Warriors were finally comfortable en route to a 21-0 win and their fourth consecutive state championship.
The win marks gives Caledonia (13-0) 54 consecutive victories — the longest active streak in the nation — along with the team’s 10th state championship overall and its ninth in the past 12 seasons.
“We got the energy up a lot once we started getting some holes,” said McCabe, who rushed for 115 yards, 62 of which came on the key drive in the fourth quarter. “We just kept hitting them. We had to run the clock out, and we practice that all the time. We kept pushing through.”
McCabe busted off runs of 24, 9, 19, 6 and 4 yards — bowling over and leaving tacklers in his wake — to get the Warriors into a first-and-goal from the 9. It took the Warriors five plays, aided by a facemask call that gave them an extra down, but finally Meiners punched in a run from the 1-yard line and gave Caledonia a 14-0 lead.
It was a necessary change of pace for the Warriors offense, which had struggled in the second half until that point. Caledonia ran just six plays in the third quarter.
With a two-score lead, Caledonia’s defense continued to shut down the Trojans (11-3). Senior Payton Schott put the game away with 3:28 left, when he tipped Barnesville quarterback Adam Tonsfeldt’s pass, caught it, and returned it for a 43-yard score. Ryan Wagner’s extra point made it 21-0 and the result wasn’t in doubt again.
Barnesville, which runs a wing-T offense, with three backs lined up parallel to the line of scrimmage, tried to use deception with fake pitches and handoffs. But, for the most part, Caledonia defenders were able to cut through the clutter in front of them and keep Barnesville from finding pay dirt.
“Our D-line played fast and hard, hit the gaps hard, and it just freed me up and made it easy,” senior Evan Denstad said. “Everyone was playing hard. Once we make a big play, the energy just keeps coming and getting higher.”
Denstad had a team-best nine tackles, including two for loss, and recovered a fumble. McCabe and senior Kyle Cavanaugh each had eight tackles.
Tonsfeldt was the catalyst for almost all of the longer runs Barnesville hit, but the Warriors made a pair of fourth-down stops in the second half that kept the Trojans just out of the red zone. The first was on a pass on which two Barnesville receivers got their hands on it in front of the first-down markers, but neither caught it. The second was McCabe’s tip-away on a fourth-and-9 play from the Caledonia 29.
Tonsfeldt, a junior, said the Trojans hurt themselves with mistakes and penalties. Both fumbles — one of which led to McCabe’s 22-yard rushing TD after taking a toss up the left sideline — were dropped handoffs, and Barnesville was flagged eight times for 50 yards.
“In the first half and second half, we had drives where we had big penalties,” said Tonsfeldt, who had 88 rushing yards but was 0-for-5 passing. “We’re not built for first-and-20. We could move the ball, but they’re an incredibly aggressive, incredibly fast, and they all play with high motors.”
Barnesville coach Bryan Strand said he was proud of how his defense played, holding the Warriors to seven points and stifling the Caledonia run game until the fourth quarter.
“If we had a chance to win this game, it was going to be 7-14, 17-14, something low-scoring,” Strand said. “Which it was. Everything was set up for how I saw the game turning out. We didn’t let up.
“We faced the best dang team in the state, hands down, they’ve blown away everybody. But we were right there. Our kids played and prepared for this game as well as they could have.”