High school football: Drake Schams is key for Holmen defense moving forward

HOLMEN — Talking to Drake Schams is a much different experience than watching him compete as a football player or wrestler for Holmen High School.
Discussions are calm, and the senior is almost shy about expressing his thoughts about questions he is asked. They are certainly coherent, topical and makes sense, but Schams makes a point to talk about his teammates more than he does himself, and there is nothing wrong with that.
But watching him tackle — or take down — an opponent is a different experience.
There is no delicacy to the situation. He is physical and unrelenting, and that’s what makes him such a significant piece of the Vikings’ defense right now.
The lineman seemed to be everywhere during last week’s 25-7 victory over West Salem, and he will likely be very visible in Friday night’s MVC game against Central (2-1, 1-0) at UW-La Crosse, where Holmen (2-1, 1-0) will try to win for the second straight week.
“The kid’s an animal,” Holmen coach Travis Kowalski said. “He really has no fear when he is playing and is completely reckless with his body.
“He will give you everything he has on every single snap during a game.”
Schams, a 6-foot-1, 205-pounder, made his presence known against West Salem, especially during one drive where he sacked quarterback Noah LaFleur on one play, then rushed him into nearly throwing interception on the next.
“We started a little slow (defensively), but we wanted to come out and lay the smack down in the second half,” Schams said. “Getting that sack right away was key for us, and we got the three-and-out and got the ball back in the hands of our offense.”
Defense will be important again against the Red Raiders, who will be without wide receiver Jordan Davis (358 receiving yards) for the rest of the season after he broke his collarbone during last week’s victory at Tomah.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
That means the focus becomes heavier on quarterback Johnny Davis, who is averaging 154.7 rushing yards per game and has been responsible for 13 touchdowns (seven rushing, six passing) during the first three weeks.
Davis was instrumental in helping Central come back from a 21-0 deficit against Holmen last season. The Vikings kicked a field goal on the final play to win that game 30-27.
As for his role, Schams keeps it pretty simple.
“All I have to do is maintain my C gap and flow where I need to flow for the play,” Schams said. “I trust that all of my teammates will do the same things, and we will take care of business as a team.”
Doing that against the Red Raiders will move the Vikings one step closer to the goal of winning the conference for a third straight season.
Central, even without its top receiver, should be tough to handle.
“We still have a lot of room for growth, and I’m OK with that,” Kowalski said. “If you are peaking at Week 3, you are in trouble.
“So I want to see us clean some things up and keep trying to grow as a team the rest of the season.”