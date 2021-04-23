High school football: Drew Evenson, amid battle with leukemia, makes an impact in Holmen's win over Eau Claire North

“With these boys, they work their butts off and they support me through everything. It just means a lot.”

Although plans for Evenson to kick off for the Vikings on Friday came together this week, the moment was nearly a year in the making.

Evenson spent this past summer lifting with classmates Sam Barnett, Ryland Wall and Carter Vetsch as he aimed to earn the starting goalie spot for the Aquinas co-op hockey team. While doing so, those three pushed Evenson to join the football team.

“He was going to be one of the leaders of the student section, and we assumed there would be no student section because of COVID,” Barnett said. “So we just told him, ‘Hey man, just come out for football. It’ll be more fun to be with us all day.’”

Evenson agreed, but difficult news followed in the fall.

On Oct. 13, Evenson was diagnosed with leukemia. It ripped away his hockey season, and he began chemotherapy — sometimes going in one or two times a week, others five days in a row.

“He’s kicking it around right now, and I know he’s going to beat it because he’s a tough kid,” Barnett said.

