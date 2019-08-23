Things went about as well as possible for the Logan High School football team in the first quarter of Friday’s matchup with Eau Claire Memorial.
From the second quarter on, however, it was all Old Abes.
An early two-touchdown lead for Logan gave way to 40 unanswered points by Memorial as the Old Abes rolled to a 47-22 win over the Rangers in front of approximately 500 fans at Swanson Field.
Senior Max Harcey punched in his second touchdown of the game with 7:43 left in the second quarter to give Logan (0-1) a 22-7 lead, with the Rangers scoring on three of their first four possessions.
“We ran our stuff really well,” said Logan coach Casey Knoble, who is in his ninth season at the helm of the Rangers. “I liked the way we came out and executed, and I think we’ll be OK on offense down the road here. We just wore down tonight against a big, physical team.”
Logan had very few answers for Old Abes junior running back Loyal Crawford, a Wisconsin Badgers recruit who missed the majority of his sophomore season with a broken collarbone. Crawford scored touchdowns on four straight possessions for Memorial (1-0), including a 55-yard run that featured a spin move, three broken tackles, and a burst of speed over the last 30 yards that gave the Old Abes the lead for good at 26-22 with 7:50 remaining in the third quarter.
“That was a team that has (depth) and we have a lot of guys going both ways,” Knoble said of Memorial’s roster. “From the end of the second quarter going into the third, we started getting really high on our tackling and really high in the box. We’ll see that on film. We’re just going to have to be warriors and get better when we’re tired.”
Crawford finished with 13 carries for 136 yards and four touchdowns, all coming after sitting out the first quarter for undisclosed reasons.
“Loyal Crawford is an exception player, and he can go the distance any time he touches the ball,” Old Abes coach Mike Sinz said. “He runs hard, and it’s always more than one guy taking him down. Our O-line blocked well in the second half — it’s like we woke up at halftime and showed our potential.”
Harcey finished with 18 carries for 126 yards, while Logan senior quarterback Julian Erickson finished 10-for-21 passing for 141 and a touchdown pass to Jack McHugh-Sake. Junior Dareales Phillips added 10 carries for 42 yards for the Rangers.
While the success wasn’t sustained for four quarters, Knoble saw enough promise to feel good about Logan’s prospects moving forward.
“We had a great week of practice, and I really think we need some of our younger kids to step up and fill some roles for us so that we don’t get so tired,” Knoble said. “If we keep practicing like we are and getting better, we’re going to be tough down the road.”