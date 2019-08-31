CALEDONIA, Minn. — The football bounced off the turf and looked like it was going to roll dead near the 50-yard line. It would have given the Caledonia High School football team good field position again in a game it already led by 33 points, but Eli King had other ideas.
“Yes, we are aggressive,” King said of the second-quarter play against Red Wing. “It’s the way we are coached.”
King went into a full sprint after the ball and scooped it out without slowing down a bit. The sophomore made one tackler miss and saw a huge lane open to his right. The clean scoop was impressive enough, but bursting through that lane and into open field added something to the play.
By the time King reached the end zone, he had covered 52 yards and given the Warriors a 40-point lead in a game they eventually won 55-7. The sophomore also caught two touchdown passes from his brother Noah in an eye-opening first game of the season.
“He learned that running away from (his brothers) Owen and Noah all his life,” Caledonia assistant coach Brad King joked at halftime. “Sometimes, he’d have to pick something up so they wouldn’t get it from him.”
In all seriousness, it showed extreme athleticism and speed and may have provided the clearest picture yet of what Eli can bring to a football team. Red Wing had no luck tackling him in any position.
“Once I made the break, I just let my speed take over,” Eli said. “After I broke the tackle, I saw the blockers ahead and it just opened up for me. We’re coached to be aggressive and go after the ball, and that’s what I did.”
Caledonia coach Carl Fruechte just shook his head and smiled when asked about the play.
“That (scoop) was the most impressive thing about that punt return,” Fruechte said. “He’s so athletic. I’d also like to think the scoop-and-score drill we do every day in practice helped with that, too.
“Donnie Lakey had one of those earlier in the game, too.”
DEFENSE ALWAYS RISES TO THE OCCASION: While the big plays belonged to the King brothers — Noah threw three touchdown passes and rushed for two touchdowns — the defense, rather quietly, put together another very Caledonia-like showing.
The Wingers managed just 50 yards and two first downs in the first half as the Warriors pushed into the backfield and made good tackles.
“Overall, I was very impressed with the way our middle linebackers communicated and directed traffic early,” Caledonia defensive coordinator Brent Schroeder said. “Our (defensive) backs kept things in front of them, and our line played well.”
Red Wing wound up with 120 total yards and scored a fourth-quarter touchdown on a tipped pass that fell into the receiver’s hands in the end zone, but it had no luck moving the ball against the Caledonia starters.
Junior Casey Schultz didn’t start but made a big defensive impact in the first half. He made two straight tackles behind the line of scrimmage at one point and gives the team some flexibility with his skill set.
“He’s had a great three weeks of practice,” Schroeder said. “We are getting him comfortable in playing a lot of roles for us.
“We’re putting him at (defensive) end, outside linebacker, middle linebacker. He is doing a great job of taking all of that as it comes and learning all of those positions.”