High school football: Eli King scores offer from Iowa State

The summer months are suddenly a mess for camps, and recruits will receive fewer in-person opportunities to show coaches what they can bring to the table.

King said he still hopes to get to Ames, Iowa City and Minneapolis at some point, but his focus once restrictions are lifted will be with his AAU basketball team, D1 Minnesota. He averaged 16.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists for the top-ranked Warriors (28-1), who qualified for the state tournament before the season was canceled, and has already topped 1,000 career points.

He is also very clear in his interest in both sports. King hasn’t decided which he’ll pursue once he is finished at Caledonia and will go with whichever situation can make him the happiest.

“I’m still open to everything for sure,” he said. “I’m just looking forward to seeing what happens the next couple years and see which one I enjoy more. I love playing both (sports) a lot, so we’ll just have to see.”

While King has been a wide receiver the last two seasons, his previous position was quarterback. Caledonia coach Carl Fruechte said the coaching staff hasn’t yet figured out where their star player will line up in the fall.