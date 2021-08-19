High school football: Experienced Blugolds excited to be on the field

There is a lot to be excited about if you play football for Aquinas High School.
While that feeling has been building over the past couple of seasons, this one is a little different.
The expectation to win has grown for the Blugolds, and there are several reasons for that.
Numbers have grown, and no matter what the others are, that’s the biggest. Coach Tom Lee is also in the happy role of being able to rely on a couple of very talented classes as the team shifts to the Coulee Conference for the first time.
So expect big smiles each time Lee watches junior quarterback Jackson Flottmeyer drop back, take advantage of what is expected to be good protection and fires a strike to one of a number of playmakers looking for the football downfield.
“We have a lot of athletes on this team,” senior receiver Quinn Miskowski said. “And we have a great quarterback who can get (the ball) to any athlete at any time.
“I think a lot of teams are going to have difficulty keeping up with our speed.”
Part of the reason for that — player commitment is obviously a big chunk of it — is Lee’s implementation of speed and strength coach Eddie Hodges, who learned from his dad Ernie Hodges while playing at Caledonia. The Warriors, who have won 71 straight games, made those two aspects of the game priority years ago, and Aquinas seems to be following in that training path.
The results will be shared when the Blugolds open the season Friday night at Prairie du Chien and beyond. Aquinas joins the Coulee Conference this season, and its aim is to disrupt the strong recent runs of G-E-T and Arcadia at the top of the standings.
Speed, experience and depth are what Lee expects to mix with the pure talent that exists to make that push.
Despite the balance that exists, however, everything starts with Flottmeyer, who passed for 1,054 yards and 15 touchdowns in eight games as a starting sophomore. Football is more than a game for Flottmeyer, who has Division I aspirations, quickly bought into what Lee and Hodges are emphasizing and learned plenty at a handful of summer camps.
He is beyond excited to pair that knowledge with the kinds of receivers who will be lined up on each side of him during snaps.
“Coach (Steve) Kramer has been setting it all up,” Flottmeyer said of the offensive attack. “He’s a big stats guy and analytics guy. He did percentages on every play we ran last year to figure out how and when to run those plays a different way, when to spread the field, when to go empty backfield.
“The stuff that he’s done with that is going to make this a really exciting year.”
The Blugolds should also be able to run the ball with an experienced line and players like senior Joe Penchi, junior Calvin Hargrove and sophomore David Malin as options behind it.
Penchi and Hargrove were regular contributors last season, and Malin — a standout linebacker as a freshman — figures to get used in the backfield more this season than last.
Sophomore Shane Willenbring made his presence known on the offensive line while a freshman in 2020, and the progress he has made in the time that has passed is highly anticipated.
Aside from allowing Onalaska to score 46 points and Tomah to rack up 34, the Aquinas defense did a pretty good job of keeping opponents out of the end zone. A winless Westby team also scored 20 first-half points against the Blugolds but just six in the second half of a 46-26 loss.
Hargrove, Malin, Chris Wilson and Michael Lium are some returning standout players on that side of the ball.
“I’ll definitely feel a lot more comfortable at linebacker this year, and it will help to have Calvin there with me again,” Malin said. “I think we’ll have a good line and secondary, and we think we’ll have a good defense.”
Lee says all of that adds a level of intrigue as the team prepares for its first games as a member of the Coulee Conference. Aquinas played — and beat — both Viroqua and Westby last season.
“It will be fun,” Lee said. “There is the unknown with it being against some teams who we really don’t know all that well. We don’t know what G-E-T’s going to do. Will it go from double wing to a spread (with new coach Jeff Wiseman)? We don’t know.
“It’s a challenge we’re looking forward to.”