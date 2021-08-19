High school football: Experienced Blugolds excited to be on the field

Penchi and Hargrove were regular contributors last season, and Malin — a standout linebacker as a freshman — figures to get used in the backfield more this season than last.

Sophomore Shane Willenbring made his presence known on the offensive line while a freshman in 2020, and the progress he has made in the time that has passed is highly anticipated.

Aside from allowing Onalaska to score 46 points and Tomah to rack up 34, the Aquinas defense did a pretty good job of keeping opponents out of the end zone. A winless Westby team also scored 20 first-half points against the Blugolds but just six in the second half of a 46-26 loss.

Hargrove, Malin, Chris Wilson and Michael Lium are some returning standout players on that side of the ball.

“I’ll definitely feel a lot more comfortable at linebacker this year, and it will help to have Calvin there with me again,” Malin said. “I think we’ll have a good line and secondary, and we think we’ll have a good defense.”

Lee says all of that adds a level of intrigue as the team prepares for its first games as a member of the Coulee Conference. Aquinas played — and beat — both Viroqua and Westby last season.