It feels like Aquinas High School football is starting to turn the page.
Just three years after being forced to forfeit due to a lack of healthy players, the Blugolds are now are able to hold two separate scrimmages at once thanks to a healthy roster of over 44 players.
It’s a big step for coach Tom Lee, as he and his staff continue to try to build up a program that has not reached playoffs since 2012 or has had more than five wins since winning eight in 2008.
“It’s a giant step for our program,” Tom Lee said. “I told the boys that after practice, ‘You don’t understand, you guys that haven’t been around, there were times where coaches and I were receivers. Our fat (butts) were running routes and stuff,’ so to not have coaches do that and to actually have legit players. We aren’t hiding guys out there. It’s exponentially better than it’s been.
“We knew we were going to have to weather the storm to get to this point. We are just going to try and keep doing things the right way.”
One can feel the energy when you first arrive at a Blugolds’ practice. There is great pace, smiles, laughter, and it feels like they are generally happy to be at practice, which isn’t always the case.
Maybe that’s because of the new conference — the Blugolds are now in the SWAL for one season as part of the WIAA’s realignment plan — or due to the fact that not so many players will be required to play both ways. Regardless, the energy on the practice field is contagious.
“I feel like everyone just feels like we can do something this year,” junior running back Aiden Lee said.
The Blugolds are also making a number of changes from the way they warm up, what they do at practice, as well as a new offensive scheme that will be much more run-oriented than in years past.
“It’s a period of rebirth,” Tom Lee said. “I told the guys, ‘If you have three years in a row where you have our record, things are going to change normally because the staff’s been fired.’ I didn’t want to get fired and I wasn’t going to quit.”
The decision to go from more of a spread offense to a wing-T was made due to the plethora of running backs at Tom Lee’s disposal. In the past they didn’t have that. Aiden Lee and Lenny Boberg — who Aiden called “an absolute unit” — are two names that should see plenty of carries and will be a tough combination to handle. The 5-foot-9, 170-pound Lee is the lightning while the 5-foot-8, 200-pound Boberg is the thunder.
“It’s great to get me, Matt Reuteman, Aiden Lee, Will Cambio all on the field and rotate in,” Boberg said. “It’s going to be some great running as a unit.”
The Blugolds are fully embracing the switch, too, and having fun with it.
“They’re calling it the dark side,” Lee said with a laugh. “We used to be throwing it around a lot, so know they are saying they have gone to the dark side, which I love, because it’s an attitude. That’s how they salute each other by walking through the hallways, coaches and players. We are going to the dark side, baby.”
The Blugolds get a boost with the return of starting quarterback Gavin Wetzler. The senior tore his meniscus in his right knee in the fifth game of the season last year. Normally a four-to-six month recovery, Wetzler was cleared to return after just 2½ months.
“Right now I’m feeling really healthy,” Wetzler said. “I think playing all my sports and I really wanted to get back for basketball. But I think just pushing myself and coming back when I did really made a difference.”
With a new offense, new conference and a deeper roster that features talent across all four grades, it’s obvious that the foundation is being laid for the Aquinas football program.
“The future for Aquinas football is getting brighter and brighter,” Aiden Lee said.