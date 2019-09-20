The Tribune has you covered for local high school football coverage on Friday with reporters providing updates via Twitter throughout the night from four local games.
Two of the top teams in the area — Onalaska and Sparta — collide in Sparta, and Todd Sommerfeldt (@SommerfeldtLAX) is there if you can’t be.
Can Caledonia add to its nation-best 57-game winning streak with an early start (6 p.m.) against Chatfield? Alex VandenHouten (@VandenHout1) will let you know what’s happening as it happens.
It’s been a tough season so far for both Logan and West Salem, but they both have a chance an at important victory at Swanson Field. Eric Lee (@ByEricLee) is there for that one.
Aquinas (3-1, 2-0) is off to a perfect start in a new conference (the SWAL) and has a chance to move within one victory of playoff qualification when it hosts Iowa-Grant at UW-La Crosse. Let Matt Murphy (@m2_murphy) tell you all about it if you can’t make it there.
Stories and videos will follow games and continue throughout the weekend at lacrossetribune.com.