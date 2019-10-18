The final week of the high school football regular season will be covered heavily by the La Crosse Tribune.
Reporters will be out in force as teams try to secure WIAA playoff spots and win conference championships on Friday, so follow them on Twitter if you need to know what's going on at a game you are not attending.
Todd Sommerfeldt (@SommerfeldtLAX) will be in Onalaska to watch the Hilltoppers host Holmen, while Alex VandenHouten (@alexvandenhout1) heads to UW-La Crosse to watch Aquinas host Onalaska Luther.
You have free articles remaining.
Jeff Brown (@Jeff_Brown60) will be in Galesville to watch G-E-T host Adams-Friendship and try an din an outright South Central championship, and Matt Murphy (@m2_murphy) goes to West Salem to see if the Panthers can derail Central, which is trying to become playoff eligible after two tough losses.
Eric Lee (@ByEricLee) will take in the Tomah at Logan game, and Chris Callaway (@CallawayTrib) makes the trip to De Soto to watch the Pirates host Kenosha Christian Life.