BY THE NUMBERS

38: First-quarter points by G-E-T, which included two TD runs each by Lucas Vance and Bryce Burns.

227: Rushing yards by the Red Hawks in the first quarter.

6: Turnovers by Adams-Friendship – three interceptions and three lost fumbles

2: Interceptions by G-E-T’s Maximus Janssen, one of which he returned 22 yards for a TD.