High school football: G-E-T coach Jon Steffenhagen to retire

GALESVILLE — G-E-T High School football coach Jon Steffenhagen is set to retire at the end of the 2020-2021 school year, the team announced Monday morning.

Steffenhagen, who also coached the Red Hawks' powerlifting team, led the football team for 25 seasons and guided G-E-T to 20 playoff appearances and 10 Coulee Conference titles.

The Red Hawks were 4-1 this spring and had two players named AP All-State honorable mention in seniors Trevor Daffinson and Luke Vance.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Steffenhagen, who graduated from Spencer High School and was a part of the UW-La Crosse football team's 1985 NAIA Division II national title, began coaching in 1988 as an assistant at West Salem.

From 1990-92, he was the offensive line coach at Winona State University, and he held the same position at UW-L from 1993-95.

Steffenhagen was the head coach of a professional football team in Italy early in 1996 before taking over at G-E-T in June 1996.

Steffenhagen quickly made an impact, as the Red Hawks qualified for the Division 4 playoffs in 1998 — the team's first appearance since 1982 and the first of four straight trips to the postseason.

After missing the playoffs in 2002, G-E-T then qualified for 11 straight seasons. The Red Hawks have made the playoffs in each of the five seasons they were held; there were no playoffs this spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0