High school football: G-E-T plans to hire Jeff Wiseman as new head coach, report says
G-E-T High School plans to hire Jeff Wiseman as its new head football coach, according to a report from The Trempealeau County Times.

The Trempealeau County Times reported that no action was taken on the matter during Monday night's school board meeting but that an offer has been made to Wiseman, and he has accepted.

Wiseman would replace Jon Steffenhagen, who retired in May after 26 seasons leading the Red Hawks.

Wiseman was an assistant with G-E-T this past spring and had previously been on staff at Arcadia.

