High school football: G-E-T sophomore running back Brady Seiling rises to the occasion

GALESVILLE — With senior Jaren Miralles missing Friday night’s opener, G-E-T High School football coach Jon Steffenhagen planned to rotate players in at the tailback spot across from senior standout Luke Vance.
But sophomore Brady Seiling quickly forced Steffenhagen to change his mind.
On just his second carry, Seiling ripped off a 36-yard run on a counter that jump-started a Red Hawks scoring drive, and Steffenhagen decided to stick with the young running back who was making his varsity debut — a move that paid dividends.
Seiling finished with 23 carries for 157 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-tying score with 13 seconds left in regulation before G-E-T earned a 46-38 overtime win over Sparta to start the season.
It was an impressive display by Seiling, especially when considering he was playing on the Red Hawks’ C-team just a season ago.
“It’s a lot faster,” Seiling said of making the jump to varsity. “... I was nervous yesterday. This whole week, I was really nervous. But (after the) first play, (I) kind of settled in and got things going.”
“It’s just a matter of adjusting to the game. … The speed of the game, the strength of the game, it just changes,” Steffenhagen added. “... He said, ‘Yeah, it’s a different world.’ But I think he grew up tonight.”
Yet Seiling made the change appear seamless, thanks in part to a growth spurt and a strong offseason.
Seiling, who is listed at 5-foot-11 and 165 pounds, said he’s grown 5 inches and put on 30 to 40 pounds since the end of the 2019 season. And with little else to do when the COVID-19 pandemic hit last spring, Seiling said he and his brother, senior Tyler Seiling, lifted weights nearly every day.
Seiling’s newfound size and strength pair well with a skill he already possessed — speed. Steffenhagen witnessed it as Seiling’s seventh-grade track coach, and Vance saw it firsthand this past summer when they got together to run 40-yard sprints.
“He just has that second gear that he can get into,” said Vance, who himself has a reputation as a speedster.
Seiling was able to put it all together Friday night.
He used his speed to get to the edge and hit holes, and he was equally effective in short-yardage situations — neither of his touchdown runs was longer than 2 yards. Steffenhagen was impressed with Seiling’s patience and vision, as was Vance.
But perhaps no sequence was more crucial than Seiling’s series of carries on G-E-T’s final drive of the fourth quarter.
After forcing a three-and-out, the Red Hawks took over on their own 20-yard line while trailing 38-32 with 3 minutes, 53 seconds left. G-E-T needed only four plays to move the ball to the 40, but Seiling’s second carry of the drive was strung out for no gain.
The Red Hawks then faced a fourth-and-5 with 1:31 on the clock, and Seiling got the call with the game on the line.
The play was a reverse to the sophomore, but Seiling bobbled and dropped the handoff from Vance. Fortunately, the ball bounced back up into his arms, and Seiling raced around the left side for 13 yards and a first down.
G-E-T advanced the ball to the Sparta 39 on a halfback pass back to senior quarterback Sawyer Schmidt, and Schmidt spiked the ball to stop the clock with about 35 seconds to play.
Then the Red Hawks turned again to Seiling on a reverse. And then again. And then again.
Seiling picked up 23 on the first and 14 on the second. He then strolled into the end zone from 2 yards out and raised both hands above his head as he tied the game at 38 with 13 seconds left.
“The first time we ran it, we ran it good, and we just kept running it over and over and over again,” Seiling said. “We went all the way down and kind of started to believe that we were still in this.”
“I’m just saying ‘Thank you’ in my head, to be honest,” Vance said he thought as Seiling crossed the goal line. “I mean, a sophomore doing these things, that’s just crazy.”
Seiling was quick to give credit to the offensive line and noted that Vance draws the attention of defenses; the senior was stellar and finished with 27 carries for 198 yards and three touchdowns.
But Vance said the opposite is also true, that having a tailback like Seiling clears lanes for him. It’s a different one-two punch than Vance and a bruising Bryce Burns from last season, but one that is clearly effective.
Steffenhagen wouldn’t commit to Seiling starting in Week 2 against Kingdom Prep Lutheran, but the sophomore certainly showed he can handle the workload on Friday night.