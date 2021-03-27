High school football: G-E-T sophomore running back Brady Seiling rises to the occasion

The Red Hawks then faced a fourth-and-5 with 1:31 on the clock, and Seiling got the call with the game on the line.

The play was a reverse to the sophomore, but Seiling bobbled and dropped the handoff from Vance. Fortunately, the ball bounced back up into his arms, and Seiling raced around the left side for 13 yards and a first down.

G-E-T advanced the ball to the Sparta 39 on a halfback pass back to senior quarterback Sawyer Schmidt, and Schmidt spiked the ball to stop the clock with about 35 seconds to play.

Then the Red Hawks turned again to Seiling on a reverse. And then again. And then again.

Seiling picked up 23 on the first and 14 on the second. He then strolled into the end zone from 2 yards out and raised both hands above his head as he tied the game at 38 with 13 seconds left.

“The first time we ran it, we ran it good, and we just kept running it over and over and over again,” Seiling said. “We went all the way down and kind of started to believe that we were still in this.”

“I’m just saying ‘Thank you’ in my head, to be honest,” Vance said he thought as Seiling crossed the goal line. “I mean, a sophomore doing these things, that’s just crazy.”