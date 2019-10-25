Here's a look at photos from La Crosse area games from the 2019 season.

BY THE NUMBERS

211: Yards rushing for G-E-T junior Luke Vance, who has 1,062 yards on the season.

4: Rushing TDs for Vance, which came on runs of 5, 68, 79 and 24 yards. He has 18 TDs on the season.

36: Carries for Marshall QB Dylan Horstmeyer, who finished with a game-best 213 yards.

3: Turnovers for Marshall, as Hogan Nichols and Davis Wenthe came up with picks, while Trentin Harshman recovered a fumble.