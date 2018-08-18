High school football: G-E-T uses physical performance to dominate Nekoosa 44-0

GALESVILLE — John Steffenhagen is at the point every high school football coach wants to reach.
He has his players in a mindset that is hard to get to, but adds a dimension of ruthlessness when they step out onto the field. The Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau High School football team doesn’t just want to beat you. It wants to take away your will to play.
It may not have been perfect in Friday’s 44-0 blowout at home over Nekoosa, but there were signs that G-E-T wanted to break the spirit of the Papermakers when it got the chance.
“That’s our team, that’s our offense. We come out and pound it, make the other team quit. That’s our tempo, basically,” said junior running back Bryce Burns. “That’s G-E-T, physical ball. That’s what we play for. We don’t want teams to want to play us.”
The double-wing offense Steffenhagen employs with the Red Hawks is going to rack up yards, and it did against Nekoosa. G-E-T tallied 312 yards and five touchdowns on 42 carries, led by Burns’ 117 yards and three scores on 13 tries. Senior Garrett Eddy was also heavily featured, racking up 95 yards on 12 totes.
Scheme and the good offensive line the Red Hawks possess can help any back put up good numbers, but you break an opponent’s will by busting through holes and running through would-be tacklers at the second level. Burns and Eddy often delivered the blow to defenders, especially when close to the end zone.
They simply wouldn’t be denied the yards needed to reach the goal line.
“Those two kids are just dedicated to the game,” Steffenhagen said. “They live and breathe football year-round, and they’re busting their butts in the weight room. Mentally and physically, they know they’re strong and fast, and they have the drive to not go down.”
The Red Hawks (1-0) took control in the second quarter.
After a sack by senior defensive end Walker Stoner set G-E-T up at their 40-yard line, it took just two plays for the Red Hawks to cash in on the momentum swing.
Eddy busted through a hole in the middle of the defense, then ran through two tacklers in the secondary to score from 52 yards out. That put Nekoosa on the ropes, and the Papermakers only dug themselves deeper the next series.
Nekoosa senior quarterback Keagan Kolo stared straight at Red Hawks senior Ben Thompson in the middle of the field on a fourth-and-5 and Thompson picked off the pass. He made a move to evade a tackler along the right sideline before scurrying for a 55-yard touchdown return.
A three-and-out by Nekoosa was followed by a 9-play scoring drive that Burns capped with a 14-yard TD, shaking tacklers at the 4 before scoring. It gave the Red Hawks a 28-0 lead and effectively put the game away with less than 2 minutes remaining in the half.
“I think we just tried to mimic last year,” Eddy said. “Coming out fast, trying to make teams quit. We try to make it easy for us in the second half.”
Burns was also a force at linebacker for the Red Hawks, who allowed 84 yards — just 6 passing — and dominated field position all night.
After a G-E-T fumble set Nekoosa (0-1) up at their 1-yard line, their three plays netted 0 yards and the ensuing punt traveled just 5 yards. Burns cashed in on the second play of the next series.
Papermakers senior running back Devin Bills had 40 yards on 13 carries, but was subjected to big hits on nearly each carry. Kolo finished 2-for-8 passing with two picks.
The win, and the Red Hawks’ performance, gave Steffenhagen a pleasant surprise.
“The guys were focused well coming into the game. I was a little sketchy about that coming into this one because we haven’t been practicing very well,” he said. “But they came out ready to play.”