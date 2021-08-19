High school football: Games to watch

NONCONFERENCE

NOTEWORTHY: Memorial—The Old Abes are coming off a spring season that included a 2-5 record with a loss to Central and win over Sparta. … Memorial has beaten Logan four straight times. … The Old Abes finished last season with a 20-0 win over Eau Claire North to extend the Huskies’ losing streak to 48 games. … Memorial tackles the new season with a new quarterback and will be looking for new receivers to go with him. … RB Reese Woerner is in his third season as a regular contributor; Logan—The Rangers ended last season on a high by beating Central 20-10 and winning possession of the Ark of Victory. … Program numbers are dropping for the Rangers, but there are some talented players back with DE Martell Owens leading the way. … QB Jonah Waite is back after passing for 612 yards and 3 TDs during a 2-3 season, and Eli Reynolds takes over the top spot among RBs. … Owens, who has committed to Minnesota-Mankato, can also run the ball and scored twice in the spring.