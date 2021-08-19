High school football: Games to watch

7 p.m. kickoff unless noted
NONCONFERENCE
Eau Claire Memorial at Logan
NOTEWORTHY: Memorial—The Old Abes are coming off a spring season that included a 2-5 record with a loss to Central and win over Sparta. … Memorial has beaten Logan four straight times. … The Old Abes finished last season with a 20-0 win over Eau Claire North to extend the Huskies’ losing streak to 48 games. … Memorial tackles the new season with a new quarterback and will be looking for new receivers to go with him. … RB Reese Woerner is in his third season as a regular contributor; Logan—The Rangers ended last season on a high by beating Central 20-10 and winning possession of the Ark of Victory. … Program numbers are dropping for the Rangers, but there are some talented players back with DE Martell Owens leading the way. … QB Jonah Waite is back after passing for 612 yards and 3 TDs during a 2-3 season, and Eli Reynolds takes over the top spot among RBs. … Owens, who has committed to Minnesota-Mankato, can also run the ball and scored twice in the spring.
Aquinas at Prairie du Chien
NOTEWORTHY: Aquinas—The Blugolds have a number of explosive offensive players, and the list starts with junior QB Jackson Flottmeyer (1,054 passing yards, 15 TDs), senior WR Quinn Miskowski and senior RB Joe Penchi. … Miskowski is a big-play threat, and Penchi provides consistency out of the backfield. … The Blugolds start this season without just three starters from their 42-8 playoff win to close out last season; Prairie du Chien—The Blackhawks, like the Blugolds, played a fall schedule in 2020 and went 4-4. … Junior Maddox Cejka played QB last season and passed for 842 yards, 12 TDs and 5 INTs. … He lost his top two targets, but senior Max Amundson is back after catching a pair of TD passes. … PdC allowed 73 passing yards per game in 2020.
Baraboo at Onalaska
NOTEWORTHY: Baraboo—The Thunderbirds are expecting a big season after going 7-2 last fall, and QB Luna Larson is a big reason for it. … Larson rushed for 785 yards and 8 TDs and rushed for 1,282 and 14 TDs. … He was also cited by the WFCA for his play at LB, where he was in on 11 tackles per game, had 3 sacks and forced 3 fumbles. … Baraboo finished last season with a 50-26 loss to the Hilltoppers, and Larson rushed for 261 yards and 2 TDs; Onalaska—The Hilltoppers were 6-2 last fall. … Senior Ayden Larson passed for 1,337 yards and 18 TDs while being intercepted 5 times as a junior. … He also rushed for 246 yards and 2 TDs. … WR Michael Skemp caught 3 TDs passes last year, and LB Sam Pica had 41 tackles and 3 TFLs. … Larson passed for 246 yards and rushed for 55 in the win over Baraboo last season.
West Salem at G-E-T
NOTEWORTHY: West Salem—The Panthers were 3-1 in a fall season last year. … QB Brett McConkey returns after passing for 282 yards and rushing for 223 while playing 3 of those games. … RB Luke Noel (44-225, 4 TDs) also played 3 games and had a 149-yard, 3-TD performance against Aquinas. … McConkey has veteran WR targets in Jack Hehli and Zack Niemeier and newcomer Tamarrein Henderson; G-E-T—The Red Hawks have a new coach in Jeff Wiseman and a new primary weapon out of the backfield in junior RB Brady Seiling, who averaged 87.2 rushing yards per game and scored 6 TDs as a sophomore. … Senior Justice Vaaler played QB last season and could throw the ball a little more in his second season.
— Todd Sommerfeldt