If Prairie du Chien High School football coach Jason Thiry has an idea of what it would take to shut down his quarterback, he isn’t sharing.
Senior Gavin Gillitzer has been unstoppable through three games, and there isn’t just one reason for that.
He has passed and ran the Blackhawks into good situations during a 3-0 start, and his ability to do both consistently has made him a headache for opposing defenses.
“I don’t know how you stop him,” Thiry said. “I guess if I were playing him, I’d probably pick one thing and try to take that away from him.
“But he has shown very good instinct this season, and I don’t think that would be easy to do.”
Gillitzer has passed for 689 yards and 10 touchdowns (by completing 64 percent of his passes) and rushed for 190 yards and four scores. He passed for 247 and rushed for 71 in Saturday’s wild 43-40 nonconference victory over Westby, and that kind of performance is becoming the norm for a player who enters his 20th game as a quarterback at G-E-T (1-2) on Friday.
He is more comfortable in the pocket and better at escaping a pass rush this year, according to Thiry, and that has made him much harder to defend.
Gillitzer, also a basketball and baseball player at Prairie du Chien, has taken his game to a new level after helping the Blackhawks to an 8-3 season and WIAA Division 5 playoff victory over New Glarus/Monticello as a junior.
He enters the game against the Red Hawks with the confidence that accompanies a game-winning drive, which was accomplished during the win over Westby.
A kickoff return by Austin Mowery gave the Norsemen their last lead at 40-36 with 2 minutes, 54 seconds left. Undaunted, Gillitzer led his teammates back down the field.
“It felt like it was going to be one of those games where the team that had the ball last was going to win,” Thiry said. “We made some adjustments, went no-huddle and got it done.”
Gillitzer converted a third-and-1 with a 38-yard run early on the drive, then completed a 10-yard pass to Mason Kramer on fourth-and-8 from the Westby 23. Another pass to Dylan Coleman put the Blackhawks at the 3, and teammate Tyler Smock carried from there, reaching the end zone with 20 seconds left.
He completed 4 of 6 passes for 44 yards and had the 38-yard run to really get the drive going.
Smock may not have lit up the Norsemen by carrying the ball, but he was a go-to passing option for Gillitzer. Like Gillitzer, Smock has shown over the last season-and-a-third that he is a dual threat.
Smock has 1,630 rushing yards, 335 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns in 13 games.
“Both of those guys are team-first guys,” Thiry said of Gillitzer and Smock. “They do what they need to do in regards to the team doing well.”
The next opponent, G-E-T, has already proven it can defend.
Platteville, which is 3-0, needed a touchdown late in the fourth quarter to beat the Red Hawks 14-8 last week. G-E-T has allowed totals of 28 points and 90 passing yards against teams with a combined 6-3 record — Platteville and West Salem both 3-0 and Nekoosa 0-3.
It supplies Gillitzer another chance to display his progress in Prairie du Chien’s final test before opening the Southwest Wisconsin Conference schedule against River Valley (3-0), which beat Onalaska 23-20 in Week 1 on Sept. 14.
“I assume we’re going to be playing an angry G-E-T team, which isn’t your typical 1-2 team,” Thiry said. “They are going to be physical, and our players will have to be ready mentally for that.”