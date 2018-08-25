ONTARIO — The Prairie du Chien High School football team answered Brookwood’s first touchdown with six in a row, and senior quarterback Gavin Gillitzer had another big game as the Blackhawks beat the Falcons 47-13 in a nonconference game on Friday.
Gillitzer passed for 211 yards and four touchdowns as Prairie du Chien scored all of its points in the first three quarters to improve 2-0. Gillitzer also rushed for 49 yards and two touchdowns in a balanced offense that produced 423 yards.
Gillitzer completed 10 of 13 passes and wasn’t intercepted for the second week in a row and highlighted Friday night’s performance with a 72-yard touchdown pass to senior Tyler Smock in the second quarter.
Smock caught four passes for 106 yards and rushed 11 times for another 70. Gillitzer tossed TD passes of 5 and 26 yards to Mason Kramer and an 18-yarder to Carter Pederson.
Brookwood (1-1), which opened its season with a win over De Soto, had 139 yards of offense and scored its touchdowns in the first and fourth quarters. Cameron Zimmerman rushed for 53 yards and caught a pass for 13 yards to lead the Falcons, who scored a touchdown on their opening drive of the game.
Arcadia 56, Whitehall 7
WHITEHALL, Wis. — The Raiders (1-1) won their first game of the season by blasting the Norse. Arcadia, which gave coach Derek Updike his 100th victory, rushed for 272 yards and held Whitehall to 82 total yards and four first downs.
Tyler Klar carried 12 times for 100 yards and a touchdown and Michael Schweisthal had three catches, and all of them went for touchdowns.
MELROSE-MINDORO POSTPONED: A nonconference game between Melrose-Mindoro and Greenwood was postponed until Saturday at 6:45 p.m.