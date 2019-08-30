VIROQUA — The Viroqua High school football team has been focused on improvement this season. Coach Duane Skalecki, in his first season at the head of the program, has implemented an I-formation offense and continues to be heavily involved on defense.
The results in Week 2 were better than those in Week 1, but the Blackhawks still came up on the short end of a 28-14 score against visiting Greenwood on Friday.
Skalecki was visibly upset with the outcome, but he knew there were things to build from in the defeat. He felt that quarterback Drew Fortney improved in the game, showing glimpses of becoming a more dangerous passer. He wanted to see Fortney spend more time in the pocket, so he could deliver the ball with accuracy and felt that Fortney did more of that against an aggressive Greenwood defense.
“We had to go to the passing game a little earlier than we wanted to,” said Skalecki, whose team trailed 12-6 at the half.
The highlight for Fortney came with 5 minutes, 38 seconds remaining in the game. On fourth-and-7 from the 19-yard line, Fortney zipped a ball through the middle of the Greenwood secondary. Teammate Jared Anderson was in the back of the end zone and caught the pass for a touchdown.
Viroqua (0-2) attempted an onside kick after the touchdown and recovered it, but failed to get another scoring drive going.
The Blackhawks struggled to establish the run in a game where they needed balance to keep the ball away from Greenwood’s ball-control, ground-and-pound triple-option offense. With more balance, Viroqua may have been able to capitalize off of the two turnovers from Greenwood.
Viroqua also had trouble containing Greenwood quarterback Cooper Bredlau. Bredlau ran around and through the Blackhawks defense, tearing them apart in the first half. Bredlau finished with three rushing touchdowns — a long of 47 yards — and a touchdown through the air. He added an interception late in the fourth quarter to seal the victory for the Indians.